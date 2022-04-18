Assistive Reproductive Technology Market Growth, Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028

The global assisted reproductive technology market size is expected to reach USD 54.75 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 9.7% in 2028

The latest market evaluation report on the assisted reproductive technology market explores how the Assistive Reproductive Technology market will continue to expand for the forecast period 2020 - 2027.

Excessive alcohol consumption, smoking, stress, delayed marriages, and strenous athletic training and sports activities are resulting in rising infertility rates

In June 2020, Ferring Pharmaceuticals announced a two-year collaboration with Igenomix for researching innovative disease mechanisms and targets discovery in conditions associated with infertility and pregnancy, such as preeclampsia, for developing groundbreaking diagnostic and therapeutic approaches for catering high unmet demand. A new hub in Boston was created which will bring experts from both companies and the focus is to investigate molecular structures, develop functional genomic systems and create tools to study embryo implantation among others.

Frozen non-donor segment revenue is expected to register a significantly rapid growth rate during the forecast period due to their established reliability and a higher success rate for pregnancy. The procedure cost is lower as compared to cycles that use fresh embryos and eggs. A frozen transfer is much simpler for both reproductive endocrinologist and patient. This procedure is also less mentally and physically stressful on a women’s body.

Artificial insemination segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 as it does not require removal of eggs from the body, and hence the procedure is far less invasive for women who are planning to conceive. In this treatment, sperm is directly placed in the uterus or cervix for achieving pregnancy. Also, the process is more cost-effective compared to IVF, as it does not require egg extraction/laboratory monitoring.

Hospital segment accounted for a significantly robust revenue share in 2020. Factors such as well-resourced operating & surgical rooms, presence of highly skilled healthcare professionals, and enhanced health coverage for healthcare services from various plans for private and group insurance are factors driving provision of assisted reproductive technology in hospitals. However, a decreased adoption of latest and innovative up-gradation can result in a lower revenue share.

Growth of Europe assisted reproductive technology market revenue share is led by contribution from France, Germany, and the UK respectively. This can be attributed to growing novelties in clinical practice and improved fertility treatment access in countries in the region. Furthermore, the region is the first to remove the ‘experimental’ tag on cryopreservation of eggs. The choice to get pregnant after 30 years of age or later by European women is creating steady demand for assisted reproductive technologies.

Some major players in the market report include Origio, Cryolab Ltd., Bloom IVF Center, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Cosmos Biomedical, Irvine Scientific, European Sperm Bank, Ovascience, Parallabs, and Microm UK Ltd.

There is a higher prevalence of infertility among the male population across the globe. Rising stress levels, shift towards sedentary lifestyle, and increasing incidence of obesity is resulting in fertility issues, which is propelling growth of the assisted reproductive technology market. A significant cause of infertility among the global population is Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), predominantly gonorrhea, and chlamydia. These diseases can cause damage or scarring of the fallopian tubes in women and blockage and scarring of the reproductive structures (e.g., ejaculatory ducts), resulting in infertility.

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global assisted reproductive technology market on the basis of procedure, technology, end-use, and region:

Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Fresh Donor

Fresh Non-Donor

Frozen Donor

Frozen Non-Donor

Egg/Embryo Banking

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) with Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)

In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) without Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)

Artificial Insemination

Frozen Embryo Transfer (FET)

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hospitals

Fertility Clinics

Others

Market Taxonomy:

Chapter 1: Methodology Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2:

Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3:

Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4:

Regional Landscape

Chapter 5:

Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Assistive Reproductive Technology market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Assistive Reproductive Technology market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

Regional Analysis of the Assistive Reproductive Technology Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

