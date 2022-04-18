Food Extrusion Market: Analysis of Potential Business Opportunity Worth USD 100.73 Billion by 2030 | The Brainy Insights

Food extrusion market value will continue to rise because of increased snack product consumption in Southeastern European countries.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brainy Insights launched a study titled Food Extrusion Market Size by Extruder (Twin Screw, Single Screw, and Contra Twin Screw), Process (Hot and Cold), Product Type (Breakfast Cereals, Savory Snacks, Bread, Textured Protein, Flours & Starches), Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2030

The global food extrusion market is expected to grow from USD 61.84 Billion in 2020 to USD 100.73 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2021-2030. The rise of the processed food industry in fast-growing urban households in developing nations is predicted to boost demand for extruded foods. As a result of these factors, food manufacturers' demand for food extruders is expanding, enhancing market demand. Furthermore, due to changes in processed foods, changing lifestyles, increased disposable incomes, and developments in food extrusion technology, the food extrusion market is predicted to grow over the forecast period. Furthermore, the market's growth is aided by the increased acceptance of healthy snacking habits and nutritional intake.

By 2030, the twin-screw extruders segment is likely to dominate the market.

The extruder segment is divided into twin screw, single screw, and contra twin screw. By 2030, the twin-screw extruders segment is likely to dominate the market. Twin-screw extruders use a more complex electronic control system, such as a PLC extrusion computer or cabinet. All the extruder's critical parameters, including as current, voltage, temperature, torque, and rotating speed, may be displayed immediately on the extrusion computer or cabinet. A twin-screw extruder, on the other hand, may change the screw element combination more effectively and employ a mixed accurate metered feeding hopper for varied plastic material compounding.

The hot extrusion process led the market with a market share of 65.26% and a market value of around 40.36 billion in 2020.

The process segment is divided into hot and cold. The hot extrusion process led the market with a market share of 65.26% in 2020 because of the short time span, high temperature, and significant energy transfer This helps to prevent heat-sensitive food ingredients from degrading and improves protein and carbohydrate digestion. Anti-nutrients such as hemagglutinins, gossypol, trypsin inhibitors, and undesirable enzymes such as microorganisms, lipoxidases, and lipases, as well as the capacity to remove them, are pushing the process adoption.

The savory snacks segment will account for a considerable share of the food extrusion market

The product type segment includes breakfast cereals, savory snacks, bread, flours & starches, and textured protein. During the forecast period, the savory snacks segment will account for a considerable share of the food extrusion market.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analyzed based on five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Europe region emerged as the largest market for the global food extrusion market with a market value of around 20.78 in 2020. Europe currently dominates the food extrusion market, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. This is due to the region's well-established food and beverage sector, as well as government-imposed food safety laws and a growing consumer base.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players of market include Akron Tool & Die, American Extrusion International, Baker Perkins, Brabender GmbH & Co. KG, Bühler, Coperion, Doering systems, inc., Egan Food Technologies, Groupe Legris Industries, Flexicon, Jinan Darin Machinery Co., Ltd., KAHL Group, PacMoore, Schaaf Technologie GmbH, Shandong Light M&E Co., Ltd, Snactek, The Bonnot Company, Triott Group and Wenger Manufacturing, Inc. among others.

