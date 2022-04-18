Cold Gas Spray Coating Market: Analysis of Potential Business Opportunity Worth USD 1.37 Billion by 2030

The cold gas spray coating industry is expected to get benefit from rising demand for consumer electronics.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brainy Insights launched a study titled Cold Gas Spray Coating Market Size by Technology (Low Pressure, High Pressure), End Use (Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Oil & Gas, Medical, Utility, Others), Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2030

The global cold gas spray coating market is expected to grow from USD 1.02 Billion in 2020 to USD 1.37 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period 2021-2030. Over the forecast period, the market is likely to be driven by rising demand for cold gas spray coating in the aerospace industry as a repair technique for lightweight aerospace alloys.

Get a sample PDF of the report @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12623

The high-pressure segment led the market with a market value of 0.59 billion in 2020.

The technology segment is divided into low pressure and high pressure. The high-pressure segment led the market with a market value of 0.59 billion in 2020. For spraying high-strength metals and alloys, high-pressure gases such as nitrogen and helium are used at pressures ranging from 300 to 1000 psi. The increased practical application of high-pressure spray in industries such as aerospace, electronics, and automotive emerges as a key demand and income generator parameter. The segment's main application is in improving the performance and shelf life of equipment by repairing the metallic components of the industries described above.

The medical segment is expected to be the fastest-growing end-use segment with a CAGR of around 4.2% over the forecast period.

The end use segment includes electrical & electronics, transportation, oil & gas, medical, utility, others. The medical segment is expected to be the fastest-growing end-use segment with a CAGR of around 4.2 percent over the forecast period. In the medical field, cold gas spray coatings are increasingly being used for a variety of purposes, including dental implants and orthopedic prostheses. They're employed in dental implants, hip and knee replacements, bone nails, elbow and shoulder replacements, and a few other implant kinds. Implants must be corrosion-resistant and biocompatible, as well as able to withstand a significant amount of force. Over the next few years, rising medical device usage, along with an ageing population and a growing healthcare business, is predicted to fuel product demand. Moreover, the transportation segment helped to boost the cold spray industry by accounting for a larger portion of revenue. A large increase in product demand is being driven by high demand from various end-user sectors for repairing and extending the life of equipment. The product's application in the industries is becoming more feasible due to its oxide-free coating, low porosity, and exceptional solid-state bonding at low temperatures. Because of government regulatory rules requiring the use of lightweight materials to improve fuel efficiency, high performance with lightweight materials is driving product demand even more.

Request a Customization on the report @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/12623

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analyzed based on five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Due to the expanding presence of important companies in the region, as well as inexpensive labour and easy availability of raw materials, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest rate throughout the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players of market include ASB Industries, Inc., Bodycote, Curtiss-Wright Surface Technologies, Flame Spray Technologies B.V., Inovati, Medicoat AG, Plasma Giken Co., Ltd., Praxair S.T. Technology, Inc., Rus Sonic Technology, Inc. and VRC Metal Systems, LLC among others.

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us: