Sustainable Air Filters Market is expected to Grow at CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2028

Sustainable Air Filters Market Size to Reach USD 28.25 Billion in 2028.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The Global Sustainable Air Filters Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Sustainable Air Filters industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Sustainable Air Filters market along with crucial statistical data about the Sustainable Air Filters market. The research study provides historical data from 2020 to 2021 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2028. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

The sustainable air filters market is expected to reach a market size of 28.25 Billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The steady projected revenue growth can be attributed to technological advancements in air filters, increasing industrialization and urbanization, and increasingly stringent norms and regulations regarding carbon emissions and air pollution, as well as air quality levels and worker safety at workplace and in industries, which is driving demand for sustainable air filters.

Regional Overview:

The global Sustainable Air Filters market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Sustainable Air Filters market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Key companies profiled in the Sustainable Air Filters report include: Donaldson Company, Inc., American Air Filter Company, Inc., Absolent Group, Camfil Group, Cummins Inc., Fruedenberg SE, Nippon Muki Co. LTD., MANN+HUMMEL, Koch Filter, NORDIC AIR FILTRATION, and Purafil Inc.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Sustainable Air Filters market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Sustainable Air Filters market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In 2018, Germany-based filtration solution company, Mann+Hummel, acquired Hardy Filtration, which is a Canada-based air filtration company to expand its global footprint and manufacturing capabilities.

In January 2020, Japanese electronics firm, Sharp, expressed its interest to scale up its air purifier business in India to meet rising demand in both consumer as well as B2B spaces.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a high revenue CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing industrialization and urbanization. Companies in countries such as Japan, India, and China are continuously developing more advanced sustainable air filters and related devices to achieve better air quality levels.

Emergen Research has segmented the global sustainable air filters market on the basis of product, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

HEPA/ULPA Filters

Pleated Filters

Baghouse Filters

Carbon Air Filters

Fiberglass Filters

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Pharmaceutical

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

ToC of the report:

Chapter 1: Market overview and scope

Chapter 2: Market outlook

Chapter 3: Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic

Chapter 4: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Limitations

Chapter 6: Key manufacturers of the industry

Chapter 7: Regional analysis

Chapter 8: Market segmentation based on type & applications

Chapter 9: Current and Future Trends

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.