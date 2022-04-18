Pediatric Dental Market: Analysis of Potential Business Opportunity Worth USD 14.65 Billion by 2030

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brainy Insights launched a study titled Pediatric Dental Market Size by Type (Permanent, Primary), Disease Type (Enamel Disorders, Dental Caries, Others), Procedure (Stainless Steel Crowns (SSCs), Pulpotomies, Tooth Colored Fillings, Dental Cleaning (Prophylaxis), Others), Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2030

The global pediatric dental market is expected to grow from USD 8.18 Billion in 2020 to USD 14.65 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period 2021-2030. Nitrous oxide is a type of general anesthesia that is increasingly being utilized in pediatric dentistry. Painless oral injections are used in pediatric dentistry to improve the patient experience. The instruments and approaches are used to assist children feel less pain and have less dental fear. This approach provides for faster treatments and better patient compliance. The market is expected to be driven by this factor.

The type segment is divided into permanent and primary. The primary segment led the market with a market value of 4.51 billion in 2020. Malocclusion is a global dental issue that is on the rise. The most frequent dental problems encountered in children that are significantly associated to malocclusion are pulpal, dental trauma, dental caries, periapical lesions, oral habits, and developmental abnormalities. The segment's growth is expected to be boosted by the treatment and diagnosis of the disorder.

The disease segment includes enamel disorders, dental caries, others. The dental caries segment led the market with a market value of 3.08 billion in 2020. Early childhood caries (ECC) is a worldwide pandemic, according to a WHO report, with incidence across all geographies among children aged 3-5 years.

The procedure segment includes stainless steel crowns (SSCs), pulpotomies, tooth-colored fillings, dental cleaning (Prophylaxis), others. The dental cleaning (Prophylaxis) segment led the market with a market value of around 2.22 billion in 2020. This is due to the rise in the number of dental treatment procedures performed in dental clinics and hospitals. Plaque buildup that cannot be removed by brushing is removed with the prophylaxis. Every 8-16 weeks, the teeth should be cleaned. If the patients are unable to clean their teeth themselves, this increases the demand for teeth cleaning. The segment is expected to grow because of this factor.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analyzed based on five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America region emerged as the largest market for the global pediatric dental market with a 3 billion value of the market revenue in 2020. The vast patient pool, which leads to a high demand for dental procedures and improved healthcare facilities in nations like the United States and Canada, is credited with the market's expansion. According to Richmond Dental & Medical, the United States has 196,000 dentists. The demand for dental procedures is expected to rise as the number of dental professionals increases.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players of market include 3M, Acero Crowns, Cheng Crowns, Dentsply Sirona, Edelweiss Dentistry Products GmbH, Figaro Crowns, Inc., Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC (Subsidiary of Cantel Medical), Kinder Krowns, SML and Sprig Oral Health Technologies, Inc. among others.

