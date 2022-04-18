Micro-Coaxial Cable Market is Expected to Reach USD 6.94 Billion By 2028

Reports And Data

Micro-Coaxial Cable Market Size – USD 4.25 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.3%, Market Trends – Increase in investments in Construction Industry

NEW YORK, NY , UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in global defense spending together with expansion of infrastructure and construction growth is expected to grow the market

The Micro-Coaxial Cable market is projected to grow at a rate of 6.3% by 2026, to reach USD 6.94 Billion in 2028 from USD 4.25 Billion in 2020, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The aerospace and defense industry is a major user of coaxial and micro-coaxial cables. These are used to provide interconnection between essential electronic components in aircraft. Since aircraft have several radio communication equipment, isolation of the radio signals is critical for the smooth functioning of this equipment, which makes coaxial cables play a major role in electronic communication. The rising economic activity and rapid urbanization is expected to drive the growth in new infrastructure and construction. To assist the growing demand from various demographics segments, services like telecom and Internet access are necessary. Expansion in these sectors will directly affect the demand for coaxial cables. Latin America is comparatively a smaller market for micro-coaxial cables. The end-user industries in the region the comparatively at a nascent stage and still with holds a lot of potential for improvement.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The CATV Companies segment is expected to reach USD 1.01 Billion by 2026. Rising customer preference especially in developing regions for subscribing television and broadband as a bundled service together with switch-over from analog to digital television accelerates the growth of global CATV Equipment and Antennas market which in turn is anticipated to positively impact the micro-coaxial cable market. Changing technologies, expanding media industry, including continuous progression in government initiatives in rural electrification is expected to fuel the growth of global micro-coaxial cable market.

The market for Latin America micro-coaxial cables market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period. Military and aerospace sector is expected to share the largest market share over the forecast period owing to the investments towards development of robust communication network infrastructure

Military & aerospace segment is expected to grow significantly at the rate of 7.3% during the forecasted period. Military and aerospace industries are among the largest users of micro-coaxial cables around the world. Mostly countries have distinctive requirements as per which the manufacturers provide military grade micro-coaxial cables. Owing to the large investments in improving the military communication infrastructure in countries including China, the U.S., France, India, Germany, the U.K., and Egypt; the demand from micro-coaxial cables is expected to rise at a good pace over the forecast period.

Telephone service providers segment was valued USD 691 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1,071 Million by 2026. Telephone landline connectivity is largely dependent on micro-coaxial cables globally. The market for telephone services has been at rise in the past and a similar pattern is expected over the forecast period too. Rise in requirement of telephone services in remote locations is expected to a major driver for the micro-coaxial cable market over the forecast period. In order to compete with the rising competition from mobile app based calling options, the telephone service providers are expected to invest heavily towards improving the telecommunication networks which is anticipated to impact positively over the forecast period.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Micro-Coaxial Cable market on the Type, Applications, End use and Region:

By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Hard-line Cable

Triaxial Cable

Twin Axial Cable

By Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Internet Data Transfer

Video Distribution

Radio Distribution Frequency Transfer

Others

By End use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

CATV Companies

System Integrators

Military and Aerospace

Telephone Service Providers

Construction Industry

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

