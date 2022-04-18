Patient Registry Software Market Forecast, Research, Applications, Types and Outlook 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Patient Registry Software Market Trends – increase in the application of patient registry data for real-world evidence and post-marketing observation.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global patient registry software market is forecast to reach a value of USD 2.96 Billion by 2027; according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. The high projected value at the end of the seven-year forecast period can be attributed to the escalating demand for the development and deployment of more specialized and advanced treatments and technologies in the global patient registry software market. The growth of the global patient registry software market is projected to further accelerate owing to the increasing application of Electronic Health Records (EHRs) in the global healthcare sectThe applicationtion and use of patient registry data for real-world evidence and post-marketing observative has been increasing over the past decade and is expected to continue the trend and drive market growth during the forecast period.

A primary factor expected to hamper market growth includes security- and breach-related concerns regarding patient data and information.

This report on the global patient registry software Market equips the reader with all essential tools to decipher their standing in the industry based on the growth of revenue or sales. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of the global patient registry software market from various perspectives to deliver a detailed, informative, and precise analysis of regional growth, competition, and market segmentation, among other factors. Moreover, it also gives an accurate account of the significant breakthroughs and developments that influence the global patient registry software market. It also focuses on both the global as well as the regional expansion of the patient registry software industry to give an overall analysis.

Key Highlights From The Report

The commercial database segment is expected to maintain its lead in terms of the largest market share over the forecast period.

The disease registry segment is expected to also remain dominant in terms of revenue share in the patient registry software market.

Increasing government initiatives to introduce value-based care in healthcare facilities is supporting the growth of the population health management segment.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report: IQVIA Holdings, Inc., ImageTrend, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Optum, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Syneos Health Inc., Premier, Inc., Phytel, Inc., Telligen, Inc., and Dacima Software Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global patient registry software market based on delivery, database, registry type, function, software type, end-use, and region.

Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Database Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Public Database

Commercial Database

Registry Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Product Registries

Health Service Registries

Disease Registries

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Point-Of-Care

Patient Care Management

Population Health Management

Product Outcome Evaluation

Health Information Exchange

Research & Clinical Studies

Software Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Integrated

Standalone

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Government & Third-Party Administrators

Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals

Research Centers

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Patient Registry Software market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Patient Registry Software market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Patient Registry Software market.

Radical Highlights of the Patient Registry Software Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Patient Registry Software market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Patient Registry Software market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Finally, all aspects of the Patient Registry Software Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, limitations, and future prospects.

