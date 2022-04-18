Remote Patient Monitoring Devices and Equipment Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 15% Through 2026

Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Remote Patient Monitoring Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market size is expected to grow from $1.02 billion in 2021 to $1.19 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%. As per TBRC’s remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market research the market size is expected to grow to $2.09 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.2%. The upcoming shortage of skilled healthcare professionals (doctors and nurses), drives the remote patient monitoring (RPM) devices and equipment market.

The remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market consist of sales of remote patient monitoring devices and equipment and related services. RPM devices and equipment allow a patient to use a mobile medical device for undergoing a routine test and send the test data to a healthcare expert in real-time.

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices and Equipment Market Trends

Remote patient monitoring device manufacturers are increasingly integrating IoT and wireless technology with RPM devices to efficiently diagnose and treat medical conditions. Wireless sensor technology such as biosensor monitoring devices is multi-sensor systems implanted or embedded into the skin, consisting of a sensor that transmits data for real-time monitoring of a patient’s medical condition. IoT technology enables healthcare service providers to remotely monitor patients’ health parameters. These devices are miniaturized multi-sensing devices, aiding healthcare professionals to monitor blood pressure, blood glucose levels, and physiological parameters, and recommend the appropriate treatment.

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices and Equipment Market Segments

The global RPM devices and equipment market is segmented:

By Type of Device: Heart Monitors, Breath Monitors, Haematology Monitors, Multi-Parameter Monitors

By End-User: Home Care Settings, Clinics, Hospitals

By Application: Cancer Treatment, Cardiovascular Diseases, Diabetes Treatment, Sleep Disorder, Weight Monitoring and Fitness Monitoring, Others

By Geography: The global RPM devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Remote Patient Monitoring Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market, remote patient monitoring devices and equipment global market share, remote patient monitoring devices and equipment global market segments and geographies, remote patient monitoring devices and equipment global market players, remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Remote Patient Monitoring Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Philips Healthcare, Honeywell, GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Johnson & Johnson, Biotronik, Robert Bosch, Covidien Plc, and St. Jude Medical.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

