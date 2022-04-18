Technological Advancements In The Voice Prosthesis Devices and Equipment Market Enables Optimal Quality

Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Voice Prosthesis Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technological advancements of voice prosthesis devices and equipment have increased various properties of devices including, a lifetime of the device, simple and easy maintenance by patients, and comfortable outpatient replacements. For instance, the Indwelling prostheses are designed to meet the criteria of low air resistance and optimal retention in the tracheoesophageal wall, these prostheses devices and equipment have become the valve of choice with the success rate of 40-90% having very good voice quality.

The voice prosthesis devices and equipment market growth is driven by an increasing number of cases of larynx cancer. Larynx cancer is a disease in which cancer cells form tissue in the larynx and cause a sore throat and ear pain. According to the WHO, there were 99840 deaths reported in 2020 due to Larynx cancer.

Read more on the Global Voice Prosthesis Devices and Equipment Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/voice-prosthesis-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

In September 2021, Atos Medical, a US-based company, a specialist in laryngectomy care-acquired TRACOE medical for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is combining companies will strengthen the ability to fast track the journey towards becoming a full range global player in the tracheostomy segment, through a combined hospital and direct-to-consumer model. TRACOE medical is a Germany-based manufacturer of medical technology.

The global voice prosthesis devices and equipment market size is expected to grow from $1.14 billion in 2021 to $1.22 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The global voice prosthesis devices and equipment market share is expected to grow to $1.57 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4%.

Major players covered in the global voice prosthesis devices and equipment industry are Atos Medical, Andreas Fahl Medizintechnik–Vertrieb, Servona, Acclarent Inc, (A Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson), Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. Kg, Smith & Nephew PLC, InHealth Technologies, HEIMOMED Heinze, Sonova Holding AG, and William Demant Holding A/S.

TBRC’s global voice prosthesis devices and equipment market research report is segmented by device type into indwelling voice prosthesis devices, non-indwelling voice prosthesis devices, by product type into soft valve assembly, hard valve assembly, others, by valve type into blom-singer valve, provox valve, groningen valve, by material into silicone rubber, silicone, fluoroplastic, silver oxide, others, by end-user into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics.

Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Device Type (Indwelling Voice Prosthesis Devices, Non-Indwelling Voice Prosthesis Devices), By Product Type (Soft Valve Assembly, Hard Valve Assembly, Other Product Types), By Valve Type (Blom-Singer valve, Provox valve, Groningen valve), By Material (Silicone Rubber, Silicone, Fluoroplastic, Silver Oxide, Other Materials), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a voice prosthesis devices and equipment market overview, voice prosthesis devices and equipment market forecast voice prosthesis devices and equipment market size and growth for the whole market, voice prosthesis devices and equipment market segments, geographies, voice prosthesis devices and equipment market trends, voice prosthesis devices and equipment market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Voice Prosthesis Devices and Equipment Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2446&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

3D Printed Prosthetics Global Market Report 2022 – By Material (Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Acrylics, Polyurethane), By Type (Sockets, Limbs, Joints, Covers, Other Types), By End-User (Hospitals, Rehabilitation Centers, Prosthetic Clinics) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/3d-printed-prosthetics-global-market-report

ENT Devices Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Hearing Aid Devices And Equipment, Hearing Diagnostic Devices And Equipment, ENT Surgical Devices And Equipment, Hearing Implants, Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment, Nasal Splints), By End User (Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Users), By Type of Expenditure (Public, Private), By Product (Instruments/Equipment, Disposables) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ent-devices-global-market-report

Laryngoscope Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Indirect Laryngoscope, Direct Laryngoscope), By Product (Video Laryngoscopes, Standard Laryngoscopes, Fiber-optic Laryngoscopes), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Medical Examination Center) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/laryngoscope-global-market-report

Know More About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC