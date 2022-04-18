Social listening Combined with AI is Far More Potent: GoodFirms Research Report 2022
Marketers are using social listening to understand their customers' changing behavior during the pandemic.
Combining Social listening with AI, it becomes far more potent to help commerce. ”WASHINGTON DC, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoodFirms, an internationally recognized research, ratings, and reviews platform, recently released its new research report "Is Social Media Listening Playing a Larger Role Today?" This research from GoodFirms unveils what social media listening is and analyzes the role of social listening to sense and extract meaningful insights from social media conversations across platforms. The study also reveals various strategies, tactics, tools, and parameters using which businesses can monitor their potential customer's perception of their brand and outstand their rivals in the market.
— GoodFirms Research
The study further explores the significance of social listening for brands and includes three main processes: monitoring, analyzing, and taking action to develop an excellent digital strategy. GoodFirms' research implies that businesses can gain accurate feedback, metrics, ratings, and opinion analysis in real-time via continuous monitoring of social media conversations.
The study emphasizes that robust social listening is critical for proactively sensing customer preferences, upcoming industry trends, and even competitor moves.
GoodFirms' research further elaborates the difference between social listening, monitoring, and deep social insights and identifies the best ways to grow business through social media listening by paying attention to brand mentions, social handles, hashtags, keywords, conversations, trending in the brand's niche, etc.
According to GoodFirms, social media listening helps brands to re-evaluate the surface KPIs, get actionable insights, collect generic data, drive real innovation, and develop targeted and dynamic content. Moreover, by utilizing social media listening tools, brands can monitor social conversations, track campaigns and events and learn more about the target demographic. The study cites examples of social listening endeavors of brands like Netflix, Black Girl Sunscreen, Starface, HubSpot, and Fitbit to propound the importance of social listening.
The study calls attention to social media listening tools such as Hootsuite, Sprout Social, Buffer, Awario, Falcon.io, The Agorapulse app, Mention, Brand24, The Keyhole application, and The Buzzsumo app aids in achieving companies' objectives.
The research asserts that social listening with AI-powered social media listening tools has the potential to build social capital, accurately analyze campaign performance, gain market intelligence, and deploy a reputation risk management process.
“Filtering through the massive volumes of data saved in databases would be impossible for human personnel to do without AI. However, when combined with AI, the raw data in these pools might give essential insights into client behavior and patterns,” clarifies GoodFirms.
GoodFirms concludes that social listening assists brands in exploring new ways to enhance their products and services by gaining feedback and invaluable insights and therefore, social listening should be an integral component of every brand’s core strategy.
Key Findings:
–Organizations utilize social listening since brand awareness is the fundamental difference between successful and unsuccessful approaches.
–The benefit of social listening is that it permits brands to know what patrons say about their brand and products.
–Paying attention to competition is one of the features of social listening.
–Brands can know which social media network their customers prefer by focusing on social listening.
–Brands conduct surveys to gather customer information, but it can be done undeniably more rapidly, widely, and cost-effectively by using social listening.
–Brands may get real-time feedback on their products and services through social listening.
–An additional advantage of social listening is that it provides the brand's product management team with all the contexts they need when developing a new product.
–A practical social listening approach will assist organizations in assessing the outcome of their campaign.
–With such countless online social media listening tools on the market, picking the best social media listening tools is essential.
–Providing excellent customer service is one of the most practical applications of social listening.
About Research:
GoodFirms Research - "Is Social Media Listening Playing a Larger Role Today?" elaborates on why social listening should be a part of the social media strategy, using social listening to monitor the brand's overall health, develop content to target audience. This research also emphasizes the importance of social listening to generate campaign ideas, improve the customer experience, make smart product decisions, and understand the target audience and industry, competitors, and content.
