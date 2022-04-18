Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market Players Launch Smart Devices Boosting The Growth At Rate 13%

Respiratory Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Respiratory Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The companies in the market are increasingly launching smart respiratory monitoring devices to diagnose and monitor some respiratory diseases. According to the respiratory monitoring devices market research, these smart respiratory monitoring devices are Bluetooth-enabled and can be connected to smartphones to continuously monitor vital respiratory parameters. For instance, Lupin Limited, an India-based pharmaceutical company, introduced Adhero, a new connected smart device for metered-dose medications. This first-of-its-kind technology is intended to help people with chronic respiratory illnesses monitor their use of MDI and to promote enhanced therapy adherence.

The global respiratory monitoring devices market size is expected to grow from $1.17 billion in 2021 to $1.33 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. The global respiratory monitoring device market size is expected to grow to $2.07 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.7%.

Read more on the Global Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/respiratory-monitoring-devices-global-market-report

The rising rate of chronic respiratory diseases is expected to drive the respiratory monitoring devices market growth in near future. Chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma, bronchitis, pneumonia, and others resulting from different bacterial and viral infections will boost the demand for respiratory monitoring devices. The respiratory monitoring devices such as spirometers and pulse oximeters act as essential devices to monitor vital respiratory parameters.

Major players covered in the global respiratory monitoring devices industry are Covidien, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, ResMed, Siemens Healthcare, Merck & Co., Calando Pharmaceuticals, Quark Pharmaceuticals, Sirnaomics Inc, and Traversa Therapeutics.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the respiratory monitoring devices market. North America was the second-largest region in the global respiratory monitoring devices market. The regions covered in the global respiratory monitoring market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

TBRC’s global respiratory monitoring devices market analysis report is segmented by type into capnographs, gas analyzers, pulse oximeters, peak flow meters, spirometers, polysomnographs, others, by end-user into laboratories, hospitals, home use, by application into chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), infectious diseases, asthma, others.



Respiratory Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Capnographs, Gas Analyzers, Pulse Oximeters, Peak Flow Meters, Spirometers, Polysomnographs), By End-User (Laboratories, Hospitals, Home Use), By Application (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Infectious Diseases, Asthma) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a respiratory monitoring devices market overview, forecast respiratory monitoring devices market size and growth for the whole market, respiratory monitoring devices market segments, geographies, respiratory monitoring devices market trends, respiratory monitoring devices market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2845&type=smp



Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Diagnostic) Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Instruments And Devices, Assays And Reagents), By Test Type (Traditional Diagnostic Tests, Mechanical Tests, Imaging Tests, Molecular Diagnostic Tests), By Disease Type (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Lung Cancer, Asthma, Tuberculosis), By End-User (Hospital/Clinical Laboratories, Physician Offices, Reference Laboratories) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/respiratory-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Respiratory Disposables Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Masks, Tubes, Inhalers, Other Types), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Care Centers, Other End Users), By Disease Indications (Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder, Tuberculosis, Lung Cancer, Other Chronic Respiratory Diseases), By Application (Adult, Pediatric & Neonatal) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/respiratory-disposables-global-market-report

Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic And Diagnostic), Anesthesia Machines, Anesthesia Disposables, Respiratory Disposables), By End User (Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Users), By Type of Expenditure (Public, Private), By Product (Instruments/Equipment, Disposables) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anesthesia-and-respiratory-devices-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/