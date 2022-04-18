Brain Monitoring Market Size, Company Revenue Share, Key Drivers & Trend Analysis, 2021–2028

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 6,261.8 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.9%, Market Trends – Rising demand for minimal-invasive procedures

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global brain monitoring market size is expected to reach USD 9,942.6 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Amalgamation of advanced brain monitoring devices has decreased inaccuracies, thereby conspicuously helping in analyzing and decision making for proper treatment of disorder and thus improving efficiency in taking care of patients and in turn driving market revenue growth. The diagnosis process of brain requires various monitoring devices for providing images and real-time data of brain functioning.

Furthermore, there is a rise in demand for brain monitoring devices by hospitals and neurological centers due to increasing number of patients suffering from brain disorders. Inclination of an increasing number of people toward minimal invasive procedures has minimized the risk of mortality. Growing number of traumatic brain injury cases has increased the demand for Brain Monitoring devices which helps to boost market growth.

Improvement in the effectiveness of modern brain monitoring devices, technological advancements, and rising demand for brain monitoring devices in pre-surgical and post-surgical phases have a positive impact on brain monitoring market growth during the forecast period.

Strict rules and regulations made by government for adoption of brain monitoring devices and poor healthcare sector in underdeveloped countries restricts market growth. However, complexity and high cost of monitoring procedure has reduced the use of brain monitoring devices, which may hamper market growth over the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

By application, traumatic brain injury segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Traumatic brain injury is when a sudden trauma damages the brain. It can occur when head unexpectedly and viscously hits any object, or when an object penetrates a skull and damages brain tissues. Cases of traumatic brain injury have increased because of the rise in number of road accidents and sportsrelated injuries. This requires immediate analysis and diagnosis which increases demand of brain monitoring devices which further drives the market growth.

By end use, hospital segment contributed to largest revenue share in 2020 due to increasing number of hospitals with advanced technologies and inclination of patients toward sophisticated environment. Presence of advanced brain monitoring devices and equipment and healthcare professionals in hospital drives brain monitoring market growth.

The demand for advanced brain monitoring is increasing because it uses wireless technology to analyze and monitor patients suffering from brain disorders. Use of monitoring devices that are affordable, portable, and easy to handle escalate market growth.

Brain monitoring market in Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period, attributed to key drivers, such as increase in number of hospitals and favorable reimbursement policies. Increase in number of patients suffering from sleep disorders, epilepsy, and rising geriatric population are also responsible for regional growth.

Major players in market include Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc., CAS Medical Systems Inc., Compumedics Ltd., Electrical Geodesics Inc., General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips Healthcare), Medtronic PLC., Natus Medical Incorporated, Neural Analytics Inc, Nihon Kohden Corporation, and Siemens Healthineers AG.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Brain Monitoring Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices

Magnetoencephalography (MEG) Devices

Transcranial Doppler (TCD) Devices

Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitors

Cerebral Oximeters

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Devices

Computerized Tomography (CT) Devices

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Devices

Electromyography Devices

Sleep Monitoring Devices

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Hospitals

Neurology Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Parkinson’s Disease

Traumatic Brain Injury

Epilepsy

Dementia

Huntington’s Disease

Sleep Disorders

Stroke

Headache Disorders

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

