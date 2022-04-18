Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Market 2022-2028 | Size, Share, Growth Factors, Development Strategy, Future Trends | Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast
/EIN News/ -- Pune, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Market report is expert study that can deliver you with an elaborate analysis of the Satellite Communication (SATCOM). The report covers information about top players, projected size of the market, data and figures to update about where opportunities are in the market, competitor analysis and vendor information. Also, it offers a complete analysis of the key market dynamics, with growth drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities and trends. Furthermore, receive exact details and statistics associated to Satellite Communication (SATCOM) market and its key factors such as revenue, growth, compound annual growth, year-over-year developments, consumption, and production.
Satellite communication, in telecommunications, the use of artificial satellites to provide communication links between various points on Earth.
Competitive Landscape:
Report offers the Satellite Communication (SATCOM) market competition landscape and a corresponding comprehensive study of the prominent players in this market, include
By Company
- DirecTV
- Dish
- Sky
- SES
- Intelsat
- Eutelsat
- skyperfect
- Telesat
- China Satcom
- Arabsat
- Thaicom
- AsiaSat
- APSTAR
- Synertone
- General Dynamics Mission Systems
- Hughes
- ViaSat
- L3 Technologies
- CASIC
- Harris
- Cobham plc
- Comtech Telecommunications Corp
- Gilat Satellite Networks
- Bharti Airtel
- Global Invacom
- VT iDirect
- Space Star Technology
- Honeywell
Market Segmentation:
Satellite Communication (SATCOM) market report delivers study of the key trends in each sub-segment of the worldwide Satellite Communication (SATCOM) report, with estimates for development at the global, regional and country level and categorized the market based on product type, applications, regions.
Segment by Type
- Equipment
- Service
Segment by Application
- Government and Military Applications
- Civil Satellite Communications
- Commercial Application
- Others
Regional Analysis:
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)
