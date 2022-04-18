Submit Release
News Search

There were 143 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,913 in the last 365 days.

North America Healthcare Packaging Market Share, Size | Growth Trends Report, 2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "North America Healthcare Packaging Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026.' the North America healthcare packaging market reached a value of US$ 41.4 Billion in 2020. Healthcare packaging is utilized for providing information and protecting any medical device or pharmaceutical product. It safeguards the product from chemical deterioration and physical damage by preventing exposure to moisture, oxygen, light, and temperature fluctuations. Furthermore, healthcare packaging helps preserve standards of the products and the highest medical guidelines as it employs unique specifications and sterilization before packaging. Besides this, it aids in ensuring the stability of the product during its storage.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a PDF sample of this report:   https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-healthcare-packaging-market/requestsample

The elevating environmental concerns have fueled the demand for biodegradable and efficient healthcare packaging, which is one of the key factors driving the North American healthcare packaging market. Moreover, the advancements in pharmaceutical research and development and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases are further propelling the product demand. Apart from this, inflating disposable incomes of consumers, coupled with the increasing investments in the healthcare sector, are also contributing to the market growth in the region. Furthermore, the various technological developments in the industry, such as childproof and senior citizen-friendly packaging, Active-Blister desiccant film technology, etc., that prevent counterfeiting, are anticipated to fuel the North America healthcare packaging market over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021-2026.

Report Scope:

North America Healthcare Packaging Market

Key Regions Analysed

United States
Canada
Mexico

Market by Industry

Pharmaceuticals Packaging

Market by Product

Plastic Bottles
Caps and Closures
Blister Packs
Pre-Fillable Syringes
Parenteral Containers
Pre-Fillable Inhalers
Pouches
Medication Tubes
Others

Market by Material

Plastics and Polymers
Paper and Paperboard
Glass
Aluminum Foil
Others

Market by Packaging Type

Primary Packaging
Secondary Packaging

Market by Drug Delivery Mode

Oral
Injectable
Dermal/Topical
Inhalable
Others

Medical Devices Packaging

Market by Product Type

Trays
Pouches
Clamshell Packs
Others

Market by Material

Plastic
Paper
Aluminium
Tyvek
Others

Market by Application

Sterile Packaging
Non-Sterile Packaging

Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-healthcare-packaging-market

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:                                                             

Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports:  

Platelet Aggregation Devices Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/platelet-aggregation-devices-market

Tonic Water Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/tonic-water-market

Surgical Sutures Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/surgical-sutures-market

Vietnam Aquaculture Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vietnam-aquaculture-market

Ultrasonic Flowmeter Market:  https://www.imarcgroup.com/ultrasonic-flowmeter-market

China Genetic Testing Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/china-genetic-testing-market

Aerostat Systems Market:  https://www.imarcgroup.com/aerostat-systems-market

Mechanical Ventilators Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mechanical-ventilators-market

Anhydrous Milk Fat Butter Oil Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/anhydrous-milk-market

HPMC Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hpmc-technical-material-market-report

About Us                                                                      

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

IMARC Group
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here

You just read:

North America Healthcare Packaging Market Share, Size | Growth Trends Report, 2026

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.