North America Healthcare Packaging Market Share, Size | Growth Trends Report, 2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "North America Healthcare Packaging Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026.' the North America healthcare packaging market reached a value of US$ 41.4 Billion in 2020. Healthcare packaging is utilized for providing information and protecting any medical device or pharmaceutical product. It safeguards the product from chemical deterioration and physical damage by preventing exposure to moisture, oxygen, light, and temperature fluctuations. Furthermore, healthcare packaging helps preserve standards of the products and the highest medical guidelines as it employs unique specifications and sterilization before packaging. Besides this, it aids in ensuring the stability of the product during its storage.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The elevating environmental concerns have fueled the demand for biodegradable and efficient healthcare packaging, which is one of the key factors driving the North American healthcare packaging market. Moreover, the advancements in pharmaceutical research and development and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases are further propelling the product demand. Apart from this, inflating disposable incomes of consumers, coupled with the increasing investments in the healthcare sector, are also contributing to the market growth in the region. Furthermore, the various technological developments in the industry, such as childproof and senior citizen-friendly packaging, Active-Blister desiccant film technology, etc., that prevent counterfeiting, are anticipated to fuel the North America healthcare packaging market over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021-2026.

Report Scope:

North America Healthcare Packaging Market

Key Regions Analysed

United States

Canada

Mexico

Market by Industry

Pharmaceuticals Packaging

Market by Product

Plastic Bottles

Caps and Closures

Blister Packs

Pre-Fillable Syringes

Parenteral Containers

Pre-Fillable Inhalers

Pouches

Medication Tubes

Others

Market by Material

Plastics and Polymers

Paper and Paperboard

Glass

Aluminum Foil

Others

Market by Packaging Type

Primary Packaging

Secondary Packaging

Market by Drug Delivery Mode

Oral

Injectable

Dermal/Topical

Inhalable

Others

Medical Devices Packaging

Market by Product Type

Trays

Pouches

Clamshell Packs

Others

Market by Material

Plastic

Paper

Aluminium

Tyvek

Others

Market by Application

Sterile Packaging

Non-Sterile Packaging

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

