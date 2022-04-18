North America Healthcare Packaging Market Share, Size | Growth Trends Report, 2026
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "North America Healthcare Packaging Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026.' the North America healthcare packaging market reached a value of US$ 41.4 Billion in 2020. Healthcare packaging is utilized for providing information and protecting any medical device or pharmaceutical product. It safeguards the product from chemical deterioration and physical damage by preventing exposure to moisture, oxygen, light, and temperature fluctuations. Furthermore, healthcare packaging helps preserve standards of the products and the highest medical guidelines as it employs unique specifications and sterilization before packaging. Besides this, it aids in ensuring the stability of the product during its storage.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
The elevating environmental concerns have fueled the demand for biodegradable and efficient healthcare packaging, which is one of the key factors driving the North American healthcare packaging market. Moreover, the advancements in pharmaceutical research and development and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases are further propelling the product demand. Apart from this, inflating disposable incomes of consumers, coupled with the increasing investments in the healthcare sector, are also contributing to the market growth in the region. Furthermore, the various technological developments in the industry, such as childproof and senior citizen-friendly packaging, Active-Blister desiccant film technology, etc., that prevent counterfeiting, are anticipated to fuel the North America healthcare packaging market over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021-2026.
Report Scope:
North America Healthcare Packaging Market
Key Regions Analysed
United States
Canada
Mexico
Market by Industry
Pharmaceuticals Packaging
Market by Product
Plastic Bottles
Caps and Closures
Blister Packs
Pre-Fillable Syringes
Parenteral Containers
Pre-Fillable Inhalers
Pouches
Medication Tubes
Others
Market by Material
Plastics and Polymers
Paper and Paperboard
Glass
Aluminum Foil
Others
Market by Packaging Type
Primary Packaging
Secondary Packaging
Market by Drug Delivery Mode
Oral
Injectable
Dermal/Topical
Inhalable
Others
Medical Devices Packaging
Market by Product Type
Trays
Pouches
Clamshell Packs
Others
Market by Material
Plastic
Paper
Aluminium
Tyvek
Others
Market by Application
Sterile Packaging
Non-Sterile Packaging
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
