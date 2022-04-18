Bronchoscopy Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, 2021–2028

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 2,060.4 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.5%, Market Trends – Growth of the healthcare sector

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global bronchoscopy market size is expected to reach USD 3,174.0 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Rapid revenue growth of the bronchoscopy market can be attributed to rising use of bronchoscopes to examine airways in the human body. A bronchoscope comprises mostly of a hollow metal tube with an attached fiber optic or a video camera to examine the trachea, wind pipe, and lungs. Conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, blockages, tumors, and bronchopulmonary hemorrhage can be examined and diagnosed with these devices.

Factors such as a rise in cases of respiratory diseases, increasing investments in product innovation, and improved reimbursement scenarios in various developed and developing countries are significantly contributing to market revenue growth. Further, growing preference for minimally invasive procedures among patients is fueling demand for bronchoscopy. However, the risk of cross-contamination might hinder bronchoscopy market’s expansion to some extent.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

By component type, the endoscope segment revenue is expected to grow at a faster rate over the forecast period. Advantages offered by endoscopes compared to visualization systems and accessories, rising occurrence of respiratory diseases, and technological advancements are contributing to revenue growth of this segment.

By patient type, the adult patient segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Rising population, increase in pollution or use of harmful gases, and chronic illnesses, such as respiratory diseases, lung cancer, and air pathway blockages, are contributing to revenue growth of this segment.

The hospital segment accounted for largest revenue share of the bronchoscopy market in 2020. High revenue share of this segment can be attributed to increased patient preference for hospital-based treatments due to the availability of technologically advanced equipment, presence of skilled doctors, better healthcare infrastructure, and reimbursement policies.

The bronchoscopy market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. A rise in the occurrence of chronic respiratory disorders, improved reimbursement scenario, and growing incidence of lung cancer in Canada are some important factors contributing to North America’s large revenue share in the global bronchoscopy market.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period due to factors such as increasing number of hospitals, rising disposable income, technological advancements, and existence of a large patient population in the region.

Companies profiled in the market report include Olympus Corporation (Japan), KARL STORZ (Germany), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Ambu A/S (Denmark), Boston Scientific (US), Medtronic (Ireland), COOK Group Corporation (US), Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd. (US), Hoya Corporation (Japan), and Richard & Wolf GMBH (Germany).

Bronchoscopy Market Segmentation:

Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Endoscope

Visualization System

Accessories

Other product

Usability Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Disposable Equipment

Reusable Equipment

Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Adult Patient

Pediatric Patients/Neonates

End-Use Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospital

Ambulatory surgical centers and clinics

Diagnostic centers

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Bronchial Diagnosis

Bronchial Treatments

Global Bronchoscopy Market Report: Regional Segmentation

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Global Bronchoscopy Market: Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary Sources

1.4.2. Secondary Sources

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Global Pharma & Healthcare Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Pharma & Healthcare Market COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers’ analysis

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Price trend Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

What is the estimated revenue growth rate of the global Bronchoscopy market over the forecast period?

What are the major factors driving the global market revenue growth?

Which are the leading manufacturers and suppliers in the global Bronchoscopy market?

Which regional market is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global Bronchoscopy market over the forecast years?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the market?

