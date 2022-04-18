Europe Artificial Intelligence Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2026
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Europe Artificial Intelligence Market is expected to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2021-2026). The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by country, Type, Offering, Technology, System, End-Use Industry.
Report Metric
Historical: 2015-2020
Base Year: 2020
Forecast Year: 2021-2026
Industry Definition and Application:
Artificial intelligence (AI) refers to a segment of computer science that aims to imitate human intelligence to perform various activities in real-time. It is widely used for multiple purposes, such as visual perception, voice recognition, decision-making, handwriting recognition, language translation, etc. Artificial intelligence has numerous benefits, including better adaptability, higher time-efficiency, enhanced accuracy, improved productivity, etc. Owing to these benefits, it is used across various sectors, such as automobile, healthcare, trade, construction, defense, transportation, banking, etc.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Market Trends and Drivers:
The rising internet connectivity and increasing penetration of smart devices are primarily driving the Europe artificial intelligence market. Furthermore, the European Commission is heavily investing in numerous innovation programs for supporting the development of AI applications. Additionally, the continuous government support towards the expansion of the 5G network is further propelling the demand for AI. Besides this, the growing deployment of AI-based algorithms across e-commerce platforms for gathering specific insights is also providing a thrust to the market. Moreover, the rising integration of image recognition technology with optical character identification is expected to further bolster the demand for AI in drones, robots, and self-driving cars, over the forecasted period.
Europe Artificial Intelligence Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market on the basis on country, Type, Offering, Technology, System, End-Use Industry.
Breakup by Type:
Narrow/Weak Artificial Intelligence
General/Strong Artificial Intelligence
Breakup by Offering:
Hardware
Software
Services
Breakup by Technology:
Machine Learning
Natural Language Processing
Context-Aware Computing
Computer Vision
Others
Breakup by System:
Intelligence Systems
Decision Support Processing
Hybrid Systems
Fuzzy Systems
Breakup by End-Use Industry:
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Automotive
Agriculture
Retail
Security
Human Resources
Marketing
Financial Services
Transportation and Logistics
Others
Breakup by Country:
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Others
