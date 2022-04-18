Europe Artificial Intelligence Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2026

Europe Artificial Intelligence Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Europe Artificial Intelligence Market is expected to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2021-2026). The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by country, Type, Offering, Technology, System, End-Use Industry.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Industry Definition and Application:

Artificial intelligence (AI) refers to a segment of computer science that aims to imitate human intelligence to perform various activities in real-time. It is widely used for multiple purposes, such as visual perception, voice recognition, decision-making, handwriting recognition, language translation, etc. Artificial intelligence has numerous benefits, including better adaptability, higher time-efficiency, enhanced accuracy, improved productivity, etc. Owing to these benefits, it is used across various sectors, such as automobile, healthcare, trade, construction, defense, transportation, banking, etc.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising internet connectivity and increasing penetration of smart devices are primarily driving the Europe artificial intelligence market. Furthermore, the European Commission is heavily investing in numerous innovation programs for supporting the development of AI applications. Additionally, the continuous government support towards the expansion of the 5G network is further propelling the demand for AI. Besides this, the growing deployment of AI-based algorithms across e-commerce platforms for gathering specific insights is also providing a thrust to the market. Moreover, the rising integration of image recognition technology with optical character identification is expected to further bolster the demand for AI in drones, robots, and self-driving cars, over the forecasted period.

Europe Artificial Intelligence Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on country, Type, Offering, Technology, System, End-Use Industry.

Breakup by Type:

Narrow/Weak Artificial Intelligence

General/Strong Artificial Intelligence

Breakup by Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Technology:

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Context-Aware Computing

Computer Vision

Others

Breakup by System:

Intelligence Systems

Decision Support Processing

Hybrid Systems

Fuzzy Systems

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Automotive

Agriculture

Retail

Security

Human Resources

Marketing

Financial Services

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

