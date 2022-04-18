Employee Remote Monitoring Software Market Size hit USD 1,396.2 Million at CAGR of 22.9%, By 2027

Reports And Data

Employee Remote Monitoring Software Market Size – USD 264.9 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 22.9%, Market Trends –Advancement in technology.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing need to monitor employee activity and protect valuable corporate information is propelling the demand for the market.

The global Employee Remote Monitoring Software Market is forecasted to reach USD 1,396.2 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is witnessing increased demand due to the rise in the number of small and medium enterprises and the introduction of cost-effective remote monitoring software. The market is heavily fragmented owing to the presence of several regional players with a considerable customer base.

Employee remote monitoring software allows organizations to track the activities of employees and gather information to ensure security and drive productivity. The latest trend of working remotely from their homes or other places has created a need among the enterprises to track the work of its employees. To gain better visibility and enhance productivity is fueling the demand for the market.

The COVID-19 impact:

The distribution of Covid-19's has influenced activities all over the globe. The virus led to the implementation of lockdown, which disrupted the workings of several industries. However, the employee remote monitoring software is experiencing a surge in demand owing to the implementation of remote work culture. Almost 88% of the enterprises encouraged their employees to work remotely after the pandemic, and 97% of the organizations canceled all work-related travel immediately.

Key participants include Microsoft, Kickidler, Ekran System, ActivTrak, Hubstaff, Teramind, VeriClock, Monitask, and InterGuard, Veriato 360, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Cloud-based components will witness a significant growth rate due to the several benefits and advancements with cloud technology, such as improved performance and accuracy, less maintenance, and enhanced manageability for end users.

• The large enterprises dominated the market with the presence of established players globally. This enterprise led the market as they have funds to invest in costly products and services. However, the rising number of small and medium enterprises is encouraging global vendors to introduce cost-effective software designed specifically for SMEs with a limited budget.

• Email monitoring software has been developed in pace with threats, so there is some quite sophisticated email protection system on the market. Failure to monitor email can result in the loss of valuable information and the data protection standards accreditation.

• North America led the market for employee remote monitoring software. The early adoption of the latest technology across the industries, along with the presence of key market players, is driving the demand for the market. The most significant reason for the growth of remote working in the North American region is the advent of 5G.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the Global Employee Remote Monitoring Software Market on the basis of component, organization size, solution, end-user, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Cloud-based

• On-Premises

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Small and Medium Enterprise

• Large Enterprise

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Time Tracking

• Online Computer Monitoring

• Productivity Analysis

• Violations Monitoring

• Computer Screen Recording

• Key logger

• File Transfer Tracking

• Email Monitoring

• Remote PC Access

• Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• BFSI

• Education

• Hospitality

• Government

• Manufacturing

• Legal

• Telecom and IT

• Others (Healthcare, Retail)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• MEA

• Latin America

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.