Adventure Tourism Market Size, Share, Size, Key Players, Growth and Industry Trends 2022-2027

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Adventure Tourism Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the global adventure tourism market reached a value of US$ 852.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2,548.2 Billion by 2027 , exhibiting at a CAGR of 20.23% during 2022-2027.Adventure tourism refers to traveling to remote and exotic places for the natural environment, physical activity, cultural immersion, etc. It encourages travelers to interact with the local people and connect with their core values in the process. Adventure tourism offers effective and economic incentives to enhance biocultural diversity while generating financial benefits for local and private industries. Presently, it is preferred over conventional mass tourism as it is resilient, supports economies, encourages sustainable practices, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers

The escalating demand for authentic and personalized traveling experiences, owing to the accelerating levels of urbanization and disposable incomes of consumers, is primarily driving the adventure tourism market. Moreover, the growing influence of social media is further catalyzing the market growth by encouraging individuals to travel to unique and offbeat places and share their experiences online. Besides this, the increasing affordability of air travel tickets and the inflating flight connectivity across countries are augmenting the global market. Furthermore, the rising awareness regarding the adverse effects of conventional tourism, including soil erosion, natural habitat loss, widespread pollution, etc., is shifting the consumer preferences towards more sustainable forms of tourism. This, in turn, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, various travel companies are introducing fast and mobile-friendly websites, which are easy to navigate on smartphones and offer peer reviews, 360-degree video tours, price comparisons, etc. Additionally, the elevating number of favorable travel policies by numerous governing bodies to create employment opportunities and promote community development is expected to fuel the global adventure tourism market in the coming years.

Adventure Tourism Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global adventure tourism market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC

• Austin Adventures Inc.

• Butterfield & Robinson Inc.

• Cox & Kings Ltd.

• Discovery Nomads

• G Adventures

• Geographic Expeditions Inc.

• Intrepid Group Limited

• Mountain Travel Sobek

• Recreational Equipment Inc.

• ROW Adventures

• TUI AG

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global adventure tourism market on the basis of type, activity, age group, sales channel and region.

Breakup by Type:

• Hard Adventure

• Soft Adventure

Breakup by Activity:

• Land-based Activity

• Water-based Activity

• Air-based Activity

Breakup by Age Group:

• Below 30 Years

• 30–41 Years

• 42–49 Years

• 50 Years and Above

Breakup by Sales Channel:

• Travel Agent

• Direct

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

