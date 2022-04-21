Rolling Wireless joins EVONOMY's Data Ecosystem, accelerating Connectivity designs worldwide
EVONOMY's flagship CSR service will now feature Rolling Wireless solutions
We are excited to join forces with Evonomy to help accelerate the design cycles for the next generation of telematics control units.”DETROIT, MI, USA, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EVONOMY Group, a leader in Technical & Commercial services for Electrification, Artificial Intelligence, & Connectivity, and Rolling Wireless, a leader in Automotive Connectivity modules, announced that Rolling Wireless has joined the Data Ecosystem offered by the Evonomy Brand. The Data Ecosystem, commonly known as Repository 2.0, incorporates Rolling Wireless platforms including Cellular & GNSS Network Access Devices (NADs) and V2X solutions with options for C-V2X and 802.11p / WLAN (dual-mode) connectivity. Repository 2.0 is utilized as part of Evonomy's flagship Component Selection Recommendation (CSR) service, where OEMs and Tier-1s worldwide can connect with Evonomy to receive independent analyses and impartial recommendations on solutions that will best meet their needs for upcoming programs.
"We are excited to join forces with Evonomy to help accelerate the design cycles for the next generation of telematics control units," said Cyrille Demousseau, Senior Vice President Global Sales at Rolling Wireless. "As the global #1 supplier of automotive connectivity solutions, we look forward to working with the Evonomy team to expand our market reach even further."
TELEMATICS EVOLVED
"Given the rapid incorporation of 5G, C-V2X, and associated connected services into automotive roadmaps, Evonomy plays a major role in assisting OEMs & Tier-1s with rapidly identifying optimal solutions for their upcoming Telematics programs," said Anthony R. Giesey, Senior Vice President of Automotive & Mobility, Evonomy Brand. "By adding Rolling Wireless to our Data Ecosystem, we incorporate a roadmap of scalable modules accompanied by the evolving secure Legato Platform which can be used for custom application development. Rolling Wireless has shipped over 40M+ solutions to date, including to 4 out of the 5 largest OEMs in the world, making them a premier and trusted supplier which Evonomy is privileged to begin working with."
ABOUT EVONOMY GROUP
EVONOMY Group is Industry 4.0's trusted center of expertise for Electrification, Artificial Intelligence, and Connectivity technologies, offering Technical & Commercial services to support OEM, Tier-1, and Supplier needs. Composed of two Brands, the Group's core brand "Evonomy" provides technical consulting services including Component Selection Recommendation (CSR), Functional & Performance Specification (FPS), and E/E Architecture Strategy (EAS) in addition to commercial services including Technical Marketing Assessment (TMA), Commercial & Contract Review (CCR), and Salesforce & Business-Unit Management Services (SBS). The Group's second brand "REPfirm", is a Manufacturer's Representative firm providing industry-leading Sales & Business Development services for Smart Solutions using technical sales combined with highly-cultivated customer relationships to create sustainable growth.
For more information about EVONOMY Group, please visit www.evonomy.com .
For more information about Rolling Wireless, please visit www.rollingwireless.com .
