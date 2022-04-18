Jarafa Launches Their Reseller and Wholesaler Marketplace in Bangladesh

By Enabling Millions of Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs to Succeed Online, Jarafa Plans to Democratize Internet Commerce by Bringing Resellers and Wholesalers Under One Roof. Jarafa is Planning to Make a Contribution to the Country's Economy.

/EIN News/ -- DHAKA, Bangladesh, April 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Jarafa announced the launch of their reseller and wholesaler marketplace in Bangladesh. Jarafa fundamentally works as a reselling platform . Both B2B (Business to Business) and B2C (Business to Customers) business models are maintained by Jarafa. Simply put, resellers, and wholesalers will be able to communicate clearly through Jarafa. Then, anyone can sell and buy products from any part of the country. Jarafa's main goal is to connect wholesalers and resellers with the help of its website and app, so all they have to do is click to make money.



Also, Jarafa will be offering a loan program in near future since bank loans and other sources of funding are diﬃcult to come by at the primary level. Furthermore, wholesalers and resellers stand to gain a larger marketplace to sell their products and earn a lot more than before without having to incur any additional costs.

Md. Fahad, CEO of Jarafa states "The Jarafa team will work tirelessly and sincerely to facilitate the creation of a social commerce ecosystem that is safe and secure. By using this strategy, digital commerce and entrepreneurship will both be boosted to a larger extent. With the best technical and ﬁnancial support available to our resellers and wholesalers, Jarafa hope to reach a strong and stable position in the next 2-3 years." He continues, "Jarafa's chief mission is to develop an eCommerce environment that will allow digital businesses to grow and expand throughout the country. Ultimately, Jarafa aim to become a one-stop tool that helps businesses sell their products through Facebook and other social media platforms."

Shortly, Jarafa will act as a buffer between wholesalers and resellers, providing them with the best support and management systems to help them expand their businesses. In the near future, Jarafa hopes to have a full inventory of business products. Jarafa holds the belief that each seller has a talent for a speciﬁc type of product. And by providing speciﬁc products to a variety of entrepreneurs, Jarafa's motto is to evolve as a comprehensive business platform.

With Jarafa.com, users can dream big, work hard, and play harder to grow quickly, and gain a competitive edge in their ﬁeld. Jarafa can help users start and grow an online business by providing the following services:

Investment-free marketplace.

Wholesale pricing on high-quality products.

Cash on delivery (COD) is available.

Ensuring the fastest delivery system.

Invest in and start users' own product line with a small loan.

Suppliers, resellers, customers, couriers will be getting individual sites (free domain), a dashboard to operate all the things.

Individual payment gateway will be provided to respective suppliers, resellers, customers, and couriers.



Jarafa aimed at making users' dreams come true by providing individual websites for users. Having said that, get their small business going with Jarafa, and make themselves proﬁtable effortlessly.

About Jarafa: The company is headquartered in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Jarafa.com was founded knowing that small businesses are the backbone of Bangladesh's economy, contributing to 80% of its gross domestic product. In spite of this, these businesses still operate oﬄine and have not been successful online. It is Jarafa's belief that the Bangladeshi economy will truly be digitized once small businesses become successful online, and they are dedicated to helping those businesses succeed.

To digitize Bangladesh; Jarafa is offering resellers a free complete e-commerce website to gain the trust of the customers. This way, resellers can also do business without making any investment. Jarafa hope that this will lead to a lot of entrepreneurial activity in the e-commerce sector and will play a key role in reducing unemployment in this country. It's worth mentioning, ThemeLooks .com will be working as a technology partner with Jarafa.com.

Moreover, despite attracting many middle-class housewives (ranging from 25 to 45), this platform is reaching a group of young and old, regardless of their gender.

On the other hand, suppliers can offer their products at a commission rate of zero percent (0%). Furthermore, Jarafa offers its own dashboards as well. With this feature, suppliers can easily monitor their daily sales, product inventory, and income from their phones. Entrepreneurs and traders will become more interested in product production, which will lead to the creation of new businesses.

Over time, the company realized most online retailers were those who don't own physical shops but love to sell products through social networks. Clearly, small businesses will continue to operate in this manner in the future. Together, the team developed a marketplace that democratizes social commerce and makes it possible for anyone to start a business. Today, according to estimates, their products have assisted more than 100K entrepreneurs.

Together with the government, Jarafa strives to eradicate unemployment, create a credible and secure e-commerce market system, and establish a digital Bangladesh.

Media Contact

Company: Jarafa

Contact: Md. Fahad

Email: fahad@jarafa.com

Website: https://jarafa.com/

Address: 965/1/A, East Shewrapara, Mirpur, Dhaka 1216, Bangladesh

SOURCE: Jarafa