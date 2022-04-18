China Cheese Market is Estimated to Reach RMB 130.1 Billion by 2032, Grow at a CAGR 9.0% between 2022-2032
The China Cheese Market was valued RMB 48.77 billion in 2021 & it is expected to reach RMB 130.1 billion at the CAGR of 9% during the forecast period 2022-2032MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The China Cheese Market was valued RMB 48.77 billion in 2021 and it is expected to reach RMB 130.1 billion at the CAGR of 9% during the forecast period between 2022 and 2032. The market research report consists of an analysis, size, price trends, share, and growth rate, market segmentation, forecast for the emerging markets, company profiles, and sales statistics across the country.
According to Sheer Analytics and Insights data, the cheese market is anticipated to grow in China over the upcoming years. Consumers are more prone to use cheese snacks in their daily breakfast. Although, according to the Chinese Nutrition Society cheese is considered a healthy food in China, and it is proven that annually 32% of consumers are growing their interest in consuming cheese as dairy intakes in the last two years.
Cheese consists of a natural source of proteins and calcium. These two are very essential for a child’s body growth. In China, typical families believe that consuming cheese will benefit their children because it has calcium. Therefore, parents from cities such as Shanghai have been started to purchase cheese snacks for their children. Cheese products that are provided for children are more essential in present days. In China, young generations from the 80s and 90s are becoming parents now. Therefore, these people are also concerned about their children’s dairy intake. They want to take care of their youngsters by providing them with nutritious foods such as cheese, butter, and other dairy products. However, a maximum population from China avoids using dairy products because they are lactose-intolerant and the major reason for this is the lack of exposure to cheese. Therefore, this problem can be reduced if people from China begin to consume cheese and milk products at an early or younger age. Moreover, cheese snacks have been well-received by parents in China, especially from tier one and tier two cities for the benefit of their children’s health. Chinese cheese industries are inclined towards foreign cheese products. In 2018, with the China-U.S trade war, China had imposed 25% tariffs on U.S dairy products including grated cheese, blue-veined cheese, processed cheese and other cheese. Therefore, these tariffs are giving competitive edge to other manufacturers from Europe. In addition, processed cheese such as Gouda cheese and cheddar cheese is becoming popular consumption among Chinese population.
In general, Chinese consumers do not like cheeses which have strong scents and tastes. They like processed cheese mainly used in hamburger and pizza making. Therefore, in Shanghai, consumers are keener to purchase imported cheese products which fulfill their requirements. Farms such as Bongrain Foods trying other strategies to enter the Chinese cheese market by introducing fifty new verities to Chinese consumers. The most preferred cheese brands for children are kiddy cheese, stick cheese, and small triangle cheese. In addition, cheese companies such as Bongrain (Tianjin) Foods Co Ltd, Sanyuan, and Tala Eji are producing more eye-catching packaging of products to attract teenage consumers from China. Side by side few other cheese products such as Milkana, Cream Cheese, and Pizza Cheese are also providing nutritional benefits to catch the attention of elderly people and as well as of kids.
There are a few key players in China who are dominating the market to get more revenue share by producing cheese. Such companies are Bangshi Tianin Food Co. Ltd., Miao Kelan Duo, Mengniu, Kraft Foods, Castello, Anchor, Bongrain (Tianjin) Foods Co Ltd, Tala Eji, Mengniu Dairy Corporation, SOE- Bright Dairy and Food Corporation, Sanyuan Group, and Yili Group among others. Apart from these top key players, there are two notable companies which are Le Fromager de Pekin and Yellow Valley. These companies are the most growing sectors in the Chinese cheese market.
China Cheese Market Segmentation is mentioned as below:
China Cheese Market: By Product Type
Introduction
Kids Cheese
Natural Cheese
Processed Cheese
Others
China Cheese Market: By Form
Introduction
Slices
Cubes
Shredded/Powdered
Blocks
Liquid
Spreads
Others
China Cheese Market: By Application
Introduction
Bakery & Confectionery
Sweet & Savory Snacks
Sauces
Dressings
Dips and Condiments
Ready Meals
Others
China Cheese Market: By City Tiers
Tier 1
New Tier 1
Tier 2
Trie 3 & Below
China Cheese Market - By Distribution Channel
Introduction
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Food Specialty Stores
Online Stores
Direct Distribution
China Cheese Market - By Geography
China
