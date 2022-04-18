Introducing SOLUBL: The Innovative Water-Based CBD Brand taking the Market by Storm

The company’s mission is to provide unparalleled bioavailability to the consumer.

SYRACUSE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The founders of SOLUBL are pleased to announce the official launch of its water-based CBD brand designed to provide unparalleled bioavailability to consumers.Founded in 2021, SOLUBL is a woman-owned and operated CBD company created by pharmacists to develop and market a water-based, full-spectrum formula for greater absorption and performance. With a water-based solution, consumers don’t need to take as much CBD as they would with an oil-based product, because absorption is increased. The company believes in being competitively priced to ensure everyone has the option to incorporate the benefits of CBD into their daily life.“With SOLUBL, we aim to help consumers experience the water-based difference,” says CEO of SOLUBL, Jessica Losee. “Since our bodies are around 60% water, our innovative product goes the extra step to make sure customers are utilizing what they pay for. There are not a lot of truly “water soluble” CBD companies out there that are doing it right. Many of them use an isolate powder which, in actuality, is not water soluble in that form. Instead, we use the process of an ultra-sonic homogenizer to create the products that work. We also keep our prices competitively low to make sure our CBD is available to most consumers. We know it works and want to share it with everyone who needs it.”Currently, SOLUBL offers a variety of water-based CBD products on its website, including:• Topicals• Gummies• Capsules• And a drink additive (currently in R&D)For more information about SOLUBL, or to get 15% off for first-time customers, visit https://solublproducts.com/ About SOLUBLSOLUBL was co-founded by CEO, Jessica Losee, an entrepreneur who boasts 10+ years of business experience. The company offers a water-based CBD brand created by pharmacists who developed this product to help increase product absorption and performance by being bioavailable. The brand’s team of reputable pharmacists have many years of compounding experience and have studied CBD long before it was federally legal in 2018.