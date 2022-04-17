Scry Analytics is the Winner of 2022 Best of San Jose Business Awards in Research
Scry Analytics is winner of the 2022 Best of San Jose Award in the ‘Research’ category. This program celebrates businesses in and around San Jose, California.
My sincere thanks to the research skills, ingenuity, and grit exhibited by Scry’s employees, who have been conducting leading-edge R&D and bringing the corresponding solutions quickly to the market.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scry Analytics (www.scryanalytics.ai), an AI-based, research and development company, has been selected as the winner of the 2022 Best of San Jose Award in the ‘Research’ category. The Best of San Jose Awards Program rewards and celebrates businesses in and around San Jose, the heart of Silicon Valley in California. This award reflects the ability of a business to use best practices and competitive strategies to achieve exceptional success. Furthermore, the Best of San Jose Awards program focuses on businesses that grow and thrive in challenging economic conditions (such as the Covid-19 pandemic).
— Dr. Alok Aggarwal, CEO and Chief Data Scientist of Scry Analytics.
In 2014, Scry Analytics (“Scry”) was founded by its CEO and chief data scientist, Dr. Alok Aggarwal, who has more than three decades of experience as a researcher and practitioner in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI). At its core, Scry is a research and advanced development company that uses AI and Data Science to help its clients in solving complex and extremely laborious problems. Indeed, the “San Jose Award in Research’ is a celebration of Scry Analytics’ commitment to innovating in AI and Data Science and in building the next generation of groundbreaking products and solutions.
During the last eight years, using passion and perseverance, Scry has developed more than 140 proprietary AI-based models and algorithms, which incorporate industry and subject matter expertise, and constitute the Scry’s CognitiveBricks® platform. Not only does Scry continue to enhance the CognitiveBricks® platform, but it is also exploiting this platform for building and selling innovative AI-based enterprise applications, thereby enabling clients to rethink and automate their data-driven and manually intensive business operations.
Currently, Scry’s families of enterprise applications – mentioned on Scry’s website – include Collatio® (for ingesting, extracting, and reconciling unstructured and structured data), Anomalia® (for detecting anomalies and potential fraud), Concentio® (for ingesting and harmonizing Internet of Things’ data), and Vigilo® (for predicting operational and marketing risks). Furthermore, these four product lines have 26 sub-products that achieve more than 90% accuracy and help Scry’s clients in reducing their time and cost by approximately 80%, which in turn, helps them in substantially improving the quality of their products and services.
While accepting the award, the Chief Executive, Dr. Alok Aggarwal, said, “We are humbled and grateful to the San Jose Awards Program Committee for recognizing Scry’s contribution towards research and development in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science. Also, my sincere thanks to the research skills, ingenuity, and grit exhibited by Scry’s employees, who have not only been doing leading-edge research and development, but also bringing the corresponding solutions quickly to the market.”
Scry’s Head of Digital Transformation, Mr. Srini Bharadwaj, added, “Until now, most companies have not adopted AI because of lack of technical capabilities or unproven return on investment. Through innovation, Scry’s team has created simple plug and play products and solutions that can be used in conjunction with each other to solve clients’ complex problems, thereby demonstrating return on investment within three months and mitigating their requirement for technical expertise. And our team will steadfastly continue to invent and build pragmatic solutions so that our customers can stay ahead of their competition.”
Alok Aggarwal
Scry Analytics, Inc.
+1 914-980-4717
