Scry Analytics is the Winner of 2022 Best of San Jose Business Awards in Research

Scry Analytics wins San Jose Business Award in Research

Scry Analytics is winner of the 2022 Best of San Jose Award in the ‘Research’ category. This program celebrates businesses in and around San Jose, California.

My sincere thanks to the research skills, ingenuity, and grit exhibited by Scry’s employees, who have been conducting leading-edge R&D and bringing the corresponding solutions quickly to the market.” — Dr. Alok Aggarwal, CEO and Chief Data Scientist of Scry Analytics.