The Los Angeles Lakers and Comerica Bank Honor Local Business Owner Maggie Tseng
Tseng was recognized as the Comerica Bank Woman of Business for 2021-22 for her significant contributions to Los Angeles’ business scene
I've learned to push through the obstacles that I face, and I bring that same determination and perseverance into the workplace.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coming to the US as an immigrant isn’t easy. Thriving and creating a powerhouse business as an immigrant is even harder. But for local business owner Maggie Tseng, she has done both, embracing her heritage and using her cultural IQ to build one of LA's most recognizable interior design and home staging firms, Taozugong Limited. Her successes have been recognized by the Los Angeles Lakers and Comerica Bank, as Tseng was recognized as the Comerica Bank Woman of Business for 2021-22 on April 8 at the Crypto.com Arena before the Lakers’ game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder.
— Maggie Tseng
Each year, the Comerica Bank Best of LA Women's Business awards program recognizes women of Los Angeles who have made significant contributions to their industries and communities. Tseng was selected as the organization’s Woman of Business for her recognition for business leadership in LA county.
Tseng’s Taozugong Limited is a fast-growing interior design and home staging company in El Monte. Tseng and her team are committed to helping clients achieve their dream homes in an affordable and sustainable way.
Leveraging her strong passion for design, sharp vision for the business, and perseverance in the face of hardship, Tseng has led Taozugong Limited to an astonishing ten-fold growth over a two-year period.
As a minority immigrant woman, Tseng has overcome numerous challenges in building a thriving business. Overcoming these challenges has helped her build resiliency that has served her well in building Taozugong Limited. She has also relied on her cultural awareness and respect for other cultures to hone her business acumen and drive her success in various cultural markets.
In addition to her high business and cultural IQ, Tseng’s deep commitment to community causes is also a distinguishing feature of her success. When LA first imposed lockdown restrictions at the outset of the pandemic and college students were being sent home from their dorms, Tseng’s team helped relocate nearly 100 students with expedited 24-hour service and donated over 30,000 masks to those in need.
Tseng’s success with Taozugong Limited doesn’t come as a surprise to those who know her. A bold entrepreneur and business visionary, she has amassed decades of executive-level experience across a number of industries. Tseng’s background includes serving as CEO of a specialized media marketing firm; spearheading the business operations of a leading e-commerce sales platform; engaging the nation with her wisdom, grace, and intelligence as a former television host; and educating the future leaders of tomorrow as a lecturer at Shanghai University of Engineering Science.
“I believe humans are designed to grow and improve, and I’ve been through my fair share of situations that have pushed me out of my comfort zone and have resulted in incredible personal growth. I've learned to push through the obstacles that I face, and I bring that same determination and perseverance into the workplace,” said Tseng. “I also deeply value my roots, never forgetting them as I continue to move forward, which is why I am passionate about giving back to the community."
Tseng was recognized before the April 8 Lakers game, where she received her award along with other Comerica Bank women entrepreneurs, philanthropists, and diversity champions. Award recipients were selected through a nomination process that includes an essay and evidence of the nominee’s achievements and subsequent review by the awards committee.
To learn more about Tseng’s interior design and home staging firm Taozugong Limited, visit www.taozugongusa.com.
Kim Song
Taozugong Limited
+1 626-734-3123
email us here