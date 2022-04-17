Metamorphosis Massage LLC to Launch New Medical Massage Program

The program includes the most recent data in Pain Research and will be available on May 1st, 2022.

GLADSTONE, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The founder of Metamorphosis Massage is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of her new Medical Massage Program on May 1st, 2022.Metamorphosis Massage LLC is a comprehensive and innovative medical massage clinic founded to support clients’ journeys through healing. The clinic’s mission is to empower long-term healing through medical massage therapy by addressing the root of the problem - and not merely addressing issues on the surface. Whether clients’ goals are to increase the quality of life, reverse the damage of chronic pain, or ensure that intermittent pain doesn’t become chronic, the clinic’s team of professionals will do everything in their scope of practice to empower healing so clients can reach their goals.In the clinic’s most recent news, Metamorphosis Massage will soon be offering a new Medical Massage Program. The program will be hosted at the clinic’s brick-and-mortar location at 7001 N Locust St, Suite D-108, Gladstone, MO 64118 on May 1st, 2022. To create excitement for the new program, there will be an official launch party on April 30th, 2022, between 3pm-7pm – and all are invited. The launch party will feature prizes, gift bags, music, and food provided by Green Acres market. Special guests will include NXT and Soggy Bottom Hemp.“I couldn’t be more thrilled to offer my new Medical Massage Program,” says founder of Metamorphosis Massage, Estelle Strother, LMT. “The program includes the most recent in Pain Research and I’m excited to share my findings with participants.”For more information about Metamorphosis Massage or the clinic’s Medical Massage Program, please visit https://metamorphosismassagellc.com/ About Metamorphosis Massage LLCAt Metamorphosis Massage, continuous education is at the heart of its mission. Team members at the clinic regularly take classes and work to stay current on soft tissue research to provide clients with the highest quality of care. The clinic’s Certified Medical Massage Therapists are qualified to safely massage those with pre-existing medical conditions and can efficiently facilitate healing for soft tissue conditions more thoroughly than standard therapeutic or relaxation massage therapies.