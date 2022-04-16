Vietnamese, Belarusian foreign ministers hold phone call on bilateral ties, Ukraine conflict

VIETNAM, April 16 -

Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn and Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei held phone talks on Friday. — Photo from the ministry

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn and his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei discussed bilateral relations in the context of the two countries celebrating 30 years of diplomatic ties during their phone call on Friday.

The two ministers said that Việt Nam and Belarus have a good traditional friendship. They appreciated the cooperation of the two countries in the COVID-19 prevention and combat with specific support activities. They agreed that both nations would jointly carry out practical activities to mark the 30th anniversary of their relations.

The ministers also exchanged views on international and regional issues.

Regarding the conflict in Ukraine, Sơn affirmed Việt Nam’s consistent stance of settling international disputes by peaceful means based on respecting the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and international law and the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of nations.

They called on the parties to ensure security and safety for civilians, protect essential infrastructure, and support humanitarian assistance activities of the UN and international partners to people affected by the conflict.

Việt Nam is willing to contribute to humanitarian relief activities, diplomatic processes, dialogues, as well as the reconstruction and recovery process in Ukraine, he said. — VNS