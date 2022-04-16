Lacson: On the Presidential Veto of the Proposed SIM Card Registration Act

PHILIPPINES, April 16 - Press Release April 16, 2022 On the Presidential Veto of the Proposed SIM Card Registration Act More at: https://pinglacson.net/article/on-the-presidential-veto-of-the-proposed-sim-card-registration-act I may have to agree with the presidential veto. Mandating social media registration could be violative of the "one subject one title rule" as defined under the 1987 Constitution, not to mention the absence of safeguards or guidelines in the said provision not even covered by the title of the measure itself. That being said, my version of the bill simply calls for the mandatory registration of all the Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards with the service providers as being practiced in other jurisdictions.