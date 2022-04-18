SideDrawer Sponsors WP WealthTech Summit and Cybersecurity Panel Discussion
EINPresswire.com/ -- SideDrawer is pleased to be a Gold sponsor for the WP WealthTech Summit virtual conference being held on Tuesday, May 17th, 2022, from 9.45am to 3.45pm ET. The WealthTech Summit is targeted for financial professionals that are looking to future-proof their practices, and learn how to identify the right technologies to save time, drive productivity, improve client interaction, and ultimately increase revenue.
In addition to the conference sponsorship, SideDrawer's Co-founder Ali Qureshi will be participating on the panel 'Cybersecurity and essential systems to protect your clients' data,' from 1.05pm to 1.45pm ET. Joining Ali on the panel will be Larry Keating, President of NPC DataGuard; and John Cossar, Director of Field Technology Services, Advisory Services at Manulife Financial. The panel will be moderated by a leading Wall Street cybersecurity software analyst, Fatima Boolani, who is a Director & Co-Head of US Software Equity Research team at Citi, based out of New York.
"Cybersecurity and data protection are growing concerns amongst all businesses, especially those in the financial sector. For advisor practices without technology expertise, this can be an intimidating and difficult topic to navigate, while Technology teams have to balance security needs with tools the business finds useful. Unfortunately, it's increasingly becoming a business risk that requires as much attention as sales, marketing, operations and compliance," said Ali Qureshi, Co-founder of SideDrawer.
"Given the topic of this panel and our audience, I could not be more excited about our moderator and panel members! From Fatima's holistic and subject matter expertise on the macro cybersecurity market; to Larry's turn-key hardware and software managed solution used by thousands of SMBs; and, John's unique perspective of addressing advisor challenges at scale, we should be able to address many of the concerns that financial professionals are facing in today's uncertain cyber environment," added Qureshi.
For inquiries on improving the security profile around collaboration using our SaaS product or APIs for integration, whether for onboarding, data and document collection, forms, eSignature, or other workflows, please contact us at hello@sidedrawer.com.
Speaker Bios:
Fatima Boolani - Fatima Boolani is a Director at Citi and the co-head of the US Software equity research team in the investment bank. Prior to joining Citi in 2021, Fatima spent a decade at both UBS and Jefferies in a similar lead analyst capacity, building deep domain expertise in the cybersecurity and infrastructure software sub-disciplines. She began her Wall Street career as an investment banker in the enterprise software sector at Thomas Weisel Partners. Fatima has earned numerous Honorable Mention accolades in consecutive Institutional Investor polls, been recognized as a “Rising Star” in equity research by Business Insider (2017), and is ranked as a top decile stock-picker by TipRanks. She is a graduate of the Ivey School of Business at Western University, where she earned her Honors Business Administration (HBA) degree with Dean’s List distinction. Fatima is a fluent French and Urdu speaker, enjoys distance running, and is a commercially published author. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fatimaboolani/
John Cossar - John Cossar is a Director, Field Technology Services, with Manulife Securities. John is accountable to provide technical direction and cybersecurity solutions in support of strategic initiatives for Manulife Securities, Independent Advisors. Manulife Securities is a network of more than 1,200 independent advisors across Canada—both IIROC and MFDA, who enjoy the independence and flexibility to provide impartial advice to their clients through a full-service, open architecture platform. John has over 25 years of experience in various technology fields, including the Government of Canada, the financial services industry and independent small to medium business. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/johncossar/
Larry Keating - Larry Keating is the President of NPC, a division of Compugen Inc., where he invented and has brought to market his industry’s first secure managed endpoint computing solution. He is also founder and CEO of Keating Technologies. Since 1987 Keating has been Canada’s leading branch outsourcing service to the high technology industry, bringing more than $1.5 billion in technology products and services to market. For eight years Larry served as the founding chairman of the Ministers’ Technology Advisory Group for the Province of Ontario. He was also a member of the Chair’s Advisory Council on e-Government, the first Ambassador for Privacy by Design for the Information & Privacy Commissioner of Ontario, and served as a technical advisor to the Lieutenant Governor of Ontario for the Aboriginal Computer Literacy Program. Larry is currently a member of the Investment Industry Association of Canada’s Cyber Security Committee. He is a speaker and writer and has been a Top Ten Technology Industry Newsmaker. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/larry-keating-b83a9/
Ali Qureshi - Ali Qureshi is the Co-founder of SideDrawer, a platform that is now being used by financial planners, estate lawyers, accountants and enterprises to provide a secure, easy to use, organization and collaboration service for their clients. Prior to joining SideDrawer, Ali was the Executive Director and Deputy Head of International Equities, for CIBC Global Markets, which involved helping corporates raise equity, debt and convertible debt financing across a variety of industries. Ali has held various leadership roles such as Co-Chair of the CIBC Movember campaign, which was amongst the top 5 fundraising teams globally, a Member of the CIBC Innovation Committee, CIBC Continuing Education Committee, and Recruiting & New Talent Committee. Ali has both CPA and CFA designations, and graduated from Trinity College at the University of Toronto. Ali lives in Toronto with his wife and three young children. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/alimbqureshi/
Links:
- Manulife Securities - https://www.manulifesecurities.ca/advisors.html
- NPC DataGuard - https://npcdataguard.com
- SideDrawer - https://www.sidedrawer.com
- WP WealthTech Summit - https://wealthtechsummit.ca
About SideDrawer
SideDrawer is an API-based document management platform that improves the client experience around collaboration and organization for businesses of all sizes. The SideDrawer SaaS product is used by advisors, planners, executors and other professionals to securely collect and share sensitive client data and documents. SideDrawer’s infrastructure agnostic APIs are truly scalable, allowing fintechs and enterprises to save significant development resources on non-core, but critical document management workflows. For more information, please visit: www.sidedrawer.com.
Ali Qureshi
