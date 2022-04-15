On the Fence of Whether or Not To Move This Spring? By: Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
EINPresswire.com/ -- If someone is thinking of selling a house, it may be because they've heard prices are rising, listings are going fast, and sellers are getting multiple offers on their homes. But why are conditions so good for sellers today? And what can you expect when you move? To help answer both of those questions, let’s turn to the data.
Today, there are far more buyers looking for homes than sellers listing their houses.
Check the maps of the latest buyer and seller traffic from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) to help paint the picture of what this looks like:
Notice how much darker the blues are on the left. This shows buyer traffic is strong today. In contrast, the much lighter blues on the right indicate weak or very weak seller traffic. In a nutshell, the demand for homes is significantly greater than what’s available to purchase.
What It Means
It's an incredible advantage when you sell your house under these conditions. Since buyer demand is so high at a time when seller traffic is so low, there’s a good chance buyer will be competing for your house.
According to NAR, in February, the average home sold got 4.8 offers. When buyers have to compete with one another like this, they’ll do everything they can to make their offer stand out. This could play to sellers' favor and mean they will see things like waived contingencies, offers over the asking price, earnest money deposits, and more. Selling when demand is high and supply is low sets you up for a big win.
If someone is also looking to buy a house, They may be tempted to focus more on just the seller's traffic map and wonder if it means they will have trouble finding the next home. But remember this: perspective is key. As Danielle Hale, Chief Economist at realtor.com, says:
“The limited number of homes for sale is a lesson in perspective. This same stat that frustrates would-be homebuyers also means that today’s home sellers enjoy more limited competition than last year’s home sellers.”
If we will look at the big picture, the opportunity as a seller today is unprecedented. Last year was a hot sellers’ market. This year, inventory is even lower, and that means an even bigger opportunity. Even though finding the next home in a market with low inventory can be challenging, is that concern worth passing on some of the best conditions sellers have ever seen?
As added peace of mind, remember real estate professionals have been juggling this imbalance of supply and demand for nearly two years, and they know how to help both buyers and sellers find success when they move. A skilled agent can help capitalize on the great opportunity someone have as a seller today and guides them through the buying process until they find the perfect place to call their next home.
Bottom Line
If someone is ready to move, they have an incredible opportunity in front of them today. Trust the Real Estate Experts.
Gupta Group
Today, there are far more buyers looking for homes than sellers listing their houses.
Check the maps of the latest buyer and seller traffic from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) to help paint the picture of what this looks like:
Notice how much darker the blues are on the left. This shows buyer traffic is strong today. In contrast, the much lighter blues on the right indicate weak or very weak seller traffic. In a nutshell, the demand for homes is significantly greater than what’s available to purchase.
What It Means
It's an incredible advantage when you sell your house under these conditions. Since buyer demand is so high at a time when seller traffic is so low, there’s a good chance buyer will be competing for your house.
According to NAR, in February, the average home sold got 4.8 offers. When buyers have to compete with one another like this, they’ll do everything they can to make their offer stand out. This could play to sellers' favor and mean they will see things like waived contingencies, offers over the asking price, earnest money deposits, and more. Selling when demand is high and supply is low sets you up for a big win.
If someone is also looking to buy a house, They may be tempted to focus more on just the seller's traffic map and wonder if it means they will have trouble finding the next home. But remember this: perspective is key. As Danielle Hale, Chief Economist at realtor.com, says:
“The limited number of homes for sale is a lesson in perspective. This same stat that frustrates would-be homebuyers also means that today’s home sellers enjoy more limited competition than last year’s home sellers.”
If we will look at the big picture, the opportunity as a seller today is unprecedented. Last year was a hot sellers’ market. This year, inventory is even lower, and that means an even bigger opportunity. Even though finding the next home in a market with low inventory can be challenging, is that concern worth passing on some of the best conditions sellers have ever seen?
As added peace of mind, remember real estate professionals have been juggling this imbalance of supply and demand for nearly two years, and they know how to help both buyers and sellers find success when they move. A skilled agent can help capitalize on the great opportunity someone have as a seller today and guides them through the buying process until they find the perfect place to call their next home.
Bottom Line
If someone is ready to move, they have an incredible opportunity in front of them today. Trust the Real Estate Experts.
Gupta Group
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
+1 408-763-8131
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other