Aelion Group Joins IPwe as a Strategic Partner

Engaging institution and enterprise level patent holders to enhance and support network growth

We were impressed by IPwe’s vision for the patent industry and their ability to make that vision a reality.” — David Aelion, Founding Partner of Aelion Group

MIAMI, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IPwe is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Aelion Group, a privately held investment firm that brings solutions to complicated business problems through its industry-diverse executives, unique insight, integrity and global reach. Starting first as an investor of IPwe, Aelion Group saw first-hand how IPwe stands out from the competition with its technical advancements and expert team. That made it an easy decision to take a step further to enter a strategic partnership to support the growth and onboarding of several key enterprise accounts to the IPwe Platform. With its vast network of contacts, Aelion Group represents yet one more way IPwe is bringing on quality patent assets and developing a robust user base.

Through its development, IPwe has garnered attention from many reputable investors. “We were impressed by IPwe’s vision for the patent industry and their ability to make that vision a reality,” stated David Aelion, Founding Partner of Aelion Group. “Ultimately, our investments are based on not just the product and strategy, but also the people supporting the vision. Knowing the expert team and seeing them in action made investment and participation with IPwe an easy decision to make,” added Arthur Percy, CIO of Aelion Group.

“Aelion Group has supported IPwe with more than just capital. Through its wide network and industry experience, we have found a means to connect with several companies that are ideal candidates for the IPwe Platform and our services,” stated Erich Spangenberg, CEO of IPwe. “We welcomed Aelion Group first as an investor and next as a strategic partner. We appreciate their support and commitment to work closely with us as we expand our client base."

Many new and growing companies have patent assets that lie dormant or unused. With IPwe’s intuitive platform and expert support team, these assets can be optimized and monetized in a streamlined manner that puts legacy processes to shame. These days companies cannot afford lengthy transaction periods; they need quality service that is fast, transparent and tailored to their needs. That is where IPwe fits in. IPwe brings innovative technology to the patent industry, that provides a means for improved value creation as well as faster transaction and knowledge transfer which benefits all stakeholders and participants.



To request more information on IPwe’s Smart Pools and Smart Services for patents, please visit www.ipwe.com.



About Aelion Group

Starting in 1998, Aelion Group’s initial collaboration, CitiMED, has grown into South Florida’s premier rehabilitative medical group with seven locations throughout South Florida. For over 20 years, our accomplished leadership team has fostered trust and long-term relationships by investing time and energy into partnerships with talented management teams to build sustainable value over the long term, improve operating results and grow businesses into industry-leading companies.

Aelion Group has built its culture upon a foundation of teamwork, open communication, and intellectual honesty. These basic values are at the core of each of our investment partner relationships.

Aelion Group Media Contact

Nichole Ibrahim

Operations Director

NIbrahim@aeliongroup.com



About IPwe

Founded in 2018, IPwe is a global innovation platform leveraging the power of artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and blockchain technology. Through the IPwe Platform, large enterprises, SMEs, owners, those looking to enhance their innovation profiles and those with a legal, technical or financial focus benefit from IPwe’s mission to empower innovation in emerging technologies. IPwe is committed to improving ROI whether measured by dollar returns, jobs created, ventures launched, or problems solved by increasing transparency, lowering costs and enhancing returns for the entire innovation ecosystem.