Entre Maguey Brings Home Two Medals from Prestigious 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

The independent Mezcal distillery was awarded Gold and Double Gold for its exceptional bottled spirits.

OAXACA, MEXICO, April 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boutique, independent Mezcal distillery Entre Maguey is on a mission to source the finest small batch mezcales from various regions of the nine official Mezcal states, in ethical and sustainable ways. Proud of its land and the people who come from it, Entre Maguey, which is owned and operated entirely by people from Mexico, now has even greater reason to be proud of its accomplishments. The distillery recently earned two medals for its Mezcals at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC), the oldest and largest spirits competition in North America.The SFWSC judging panels consist of some of the industry's most esteemed and renowned industry experts, including Anthony Dias Blue (Tasting Panel) and Jeffrey Morgenthaler (Clyde Common). This year’s competition was the largest ever with entries of 5,000 spirits from over 40 countries.Entre Maguey was awarded Gold for its ‘Ensamble’ Mezcal and Double Gold for its ‘Papalote’ Mezcal. While a Gold medal indicates exceptional spirits that are near the pinnacle of achievement - products that set the standard for their categories, Double Gold is awarded to the entries that receive a Gold medal rating by all members of the judging panel, and as such are considered to be among the finest products in the world.“We are incredibly proud to receive a Double Gold Medal and a Gold Medal for our Mezcals by The San Francisco World Spirits Competition,” says owner and CEO Pedro Padierna. “It’s a testament to all the hard work and dedication of the entire Entre Maguey team, and especially from the Maestros Mezcales who created these Mezcal masterpieces.”With a grassroots, ground-up philosophy, Padierna believes that healthy roots are the foundation of all good things.“Respecting and nurturing both nature and community isn’t just the right thing to do, but it is the necessary thing to do. We look forward to building strong, healthy relationships every step of the way, and are committed to implementing regenerative cultivation practices such as donating an agave to be planted for every bottle sold,” he concludes.For more information, visit the website at www.entre-maguey.com or Instagram About the CompanyFounded in 2011 by Mexican Entrepreneurs Emilio Martinez-Parente, current Chief Marketing Officer, and Brian Salas, Senior Advisor to the company, Entre Maguey is a boutique, independent Mezcal distillery owned and operated by people from Mexico, on a mission to source the finest mezcales from various regions of the nine official Mezcal states in ethical and sustainable ways. Owner and CEO Pedro Padierna is a top executive and hi-tech entrepreneur with more than 15 years of international experience in beverage and consumer goods’ marketing.