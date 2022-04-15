SHOES THAT FIT, ZAPPOS, AND BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF SOUTHERN NEVADA HELP STUDENTS RECEIVE NEW ATHLETIC SHOES & MORE
EINPresswire.com/ -- EVENT: SHOES THAT FIT SPRING BREAK CELEBRATION
DATE: WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13TH
TIME: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
LOCATION: BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF SOUTHERN NEVADA
National nonprofit Shoes That Fit, online retailer Zappos and Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada joined forces and hosted an amazing event on Wednesday April 13th. Children were treated to brand new athletic shoes, clothes, prizes, and games. The kids rotated through multiple stations as they received their new athletic shoes and other gifts. They participated in fun activities such as a bounce house, tug of war and sack races. Food Trucks and an Ice Cream truck were also on site for the festivities. The Zappos for Good Truck distributed clothing, toys, and snacks.
Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones was on hand and helped distribute the shoes.
“Kids of all backgrounds deserve to have high self-esteem and confidence from the clothes and shoes they’re wearing. This event will not only put smiles on faces, but it will let children know their community supports them, cherishes them, and shows them that they're deserving.” Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones
"One in five children in the United States live in poverty, and shoes and other necessities are one of the most expensive items for low-income families to provide. When families must choose between putting food on the table or buying new shoes for school, you can imagine that food wins every time. The simple gift of a pair of shoes can increase a child's confidence, attendance and performance at school, and we are so thankful that Zappos and Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada are taking the time to make such a positive impact on these kids." Amy Fass – Executive Director, Shoes That Fit
ABOUT SHOES THAT FIT:
A national 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Claremont, CA., Shoes That Fit tackles one of the most visible signs of poverty in America by giving children in need new athletic shoes to attend school with dignity and joy, prepared to learn, play, and thrive. Named a California Nonprofit of the Year, Shoes That Fit delivered new athletic shoes to over 126,000 children across 50 states last year alone. Help ensure that no child misses’ school because they don't have shoes that fit by visiting our website http://www.shoesthatfit.org.
ABOUT ZAPPOS.COM:
Established in 1999, Zappos.com is a leading customer service company and innovator in online retail, company culture, and organizational evolution. Specializing in shoes, clothing, and more, Zappos WOWs customers through its legendary 365-day return policy, free shipping, and 24/7 friendly service. Zappos.com LLC is a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc.
Lisa Kaufman
DATE: WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13TH
TIME: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
LOCATION: BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF SOUTHERN NEVADA
National nonprofit Shoes That Fit, online retailer Zappos and Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada joined forces and hosted an amazing event on Wednesday April 13th. Children were treated to brand new athletic shoes, clothes, prizes, and games. The kids rotated through multiple stations as they received their new athletic shoes and other gifts. They participated in fun activities such as a bounce house, tug of war and sack races. Food Trucks and an Ice Cream truck were also on site for the festivities. The Zappos for Good Truck distributed clothing, toys, and snacks.
Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones was on hand and helped distribute the shoes.
“Kids of all backgrounds deserve to have high self-esteem and confidence from the clothes and shoes they’re wearing. This event will not only put smiles on faces, but it will let children know their community supports them, cherishes them, and shows them that they're deserving.” Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones
"One in five children in the United States live in poverty, and shoes and other necessities are one of the most expensive items for low-income families to provide. When families must choose between putting food on the table or buying new shoes for school, you can imagine that food wins every time. The simple gift of a pair of shoes can increase a child's confidence, attendance and performance at school, and we are so thankful that Zappos and Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada are taking the time to make such a positive impact on these kids." Amy Fass – Executive Director, Shoes That Fit
ABOUT SHOES THAT FIT:
A national 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Claremont, CA., Shoes That Fit tackles one of the most visible signs of poverty in America by giving children in need new athletic shoes to attend school with dignity and joy, prepared to learn, play, and thrive. Named a California Nonprofit of the Year, Shoes That Fit delivered new athletic shoes to over 126,000 children across 50 states last year alone. Help ensure that no child misses’ school because they don't have shoes that fit by visiting our website http://www.shoesthatfit.org.
ABOUT ZAPPOS.COM:
Established in 1999, Zappos.com is a leading customer service company and innovator in online retail, company culture, and organizational evolution. Specializing in shoes, clothing, and more, Zappos WOWs customers through its legendary 365-day return policy, free shipping, and 24/7 friendly service. Zappos.com LLC is a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc.
Lisa Kaufman
HGPR Inc.
+1 310-859-8870
press@hgprinc.com