Nicholas C. Nelson of Guaranteed Pest Control Talks About Insects That Can Do Harm To Your Trees
It is important for people to do everything they can to make sure that their trees are appropriately taken care of. This means paying attention to insects. While there are a lot of threats that put trees at risk, insects are often overlooked. It's important to listen to professionals, such as Nicholas C Nelson, who can help people make sure that their trees are appropriately taken care of. Why are insects such a big threat to trees, and what can people do about them? There are a few important tips that everyone has to keep in mind.
Insects Can Eat the Trees
First, according to Nicholas C Nelson, President at Guaranteed Pest Control & Fertilization Inc., insects are a threat because they can literally eat the tissues of the tree. It is not unusual for insects to eat the vascular tissues of the tree, which means that they could be at risk of depriving the tree of its circulatory system. This can significantly compromise the health of the tree, and it is critical to put a stop to this as quickly as possible by reaching out to a professional who knows what to do in this situation.
Insects Can Bore Into the Roots
Next, insects are a major threat to trees because they can burrow into the roots, causing severe harm to the tree. According to Nicholas C Nelson, it is not unusual for insects to be attracted to the root structure of the tree. Then, when insects damage the root structure of the tree, the tree might have a difficult time soaking up the water it needs to survive. It is important to make sure the root system is protected appropriately, which means making sure the insects are not causing any harm to the root system itself.
Insects Lay Eggs in the Trees
Finally, there is another possible threat to trees that come from insects. Nicholas C Nelson believes it is important for everyone to be aware that insects could also lay eggs in the tree. While the eggs themselves might not necessarily be harmful, the larvae that hatch from the eggs are absolutely harmful. When the larvae are born, they could start to feed on the internal structures of the tree, which can lead to a wide variety of issues. It is important for people to keep their eyes open and to be aware of the threats posed by these eggs. Reach out to an expert who knows how to get rid of them.
Reach Out to a Professional for Help
In the end, these are just a few of the biggest ways that insects can cause harm to trees. While not everyone insect is necessarily a threat to kill the tree, it can be challenging for someone who does not have a lot of experience in this area to know the difference. That is why it is beneficial to reach out to someone with the right type of training and experience, such as Nicholas C Nelson, for help. That way, everyone can make sure they put their trees in the best position possible to live a long, happy, and healthy life.
