LOCAL SHOES THAT FIT CHAPTER TO RAISE FUNDS TO HELP YOUTH IN CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA
EINPresswire.com/ -- Local Shoes that Fit chapter Shoes for Kids Fayetteville NC is spearheading a grassroots campaign to raise funds to help youth in Cumberland County receive brand new athletic shoes.
Please join us for a fundraising Golf Tournament on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 12 pm at
Gates Four Country Club, Fayetteville NC.
To participate in the tournament contact Matthew Hendricks at mdhendriks@outlook.com or visit www.shoesforkidsevents.com for more information.
Or simply donate today at: Shoes for Kids Fayetteville Campaign page The funds will go towards helping students at local schools. The schools will be chosen in the fall based on need.
“We need children to have comfortable shoes, exercise daily, attend class with vigor, and be mentally strong to meet any challenge. Please help in our efforts to ensure every child has SHOES THAT FIT. For every $30 donated we can purchase one pair of new brand name athletic shoes for a student. Thank you in advance for your generosity.” Matthew Hendricks – Local Chapter Representative
"One in five children in the United States live in poverty, and shoes are one of the most expensive items for low-income families to provide. When families must choose between putting food on the table or buying new shoes for school, you can imagine that food wins every time. The simple gift of a pair of shoes can increase a child's confidence, attendance and performance at school, and we are so thankful that the Shoes for Kids Fayetteville NC Shoes That Fit Chapter is taking the time to make such a positive impact on these kids." Amy Fass – Executive Director, Shoes That Fit
ABOUT SHOES FOR KIDS FAYETTEVILLE CHAPTER:
Every child deserves a fighting chance to reach their potential. This is why the Shoes for Kids - Shoes That Fit Fayetteville, North Carolina chapter's main initiative is to raise funds to inspire athletes and build confidence. We would like to ensure all children in need have a pair of Shoes That Fit. The chapter was created by a military family that understands sacrifice and emotional resilience to keep pushing forward and accomplish all things important and sometimes impossible.
ABOUT SHOES THAT FIT:
A national 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Claremont, CA., Shoes That Fit tackles one of the most visible signs of poverty in America by giving children in need new athletic shoes to attend school with dignity and joy, prepared to learn, play, and thrive. Named a California Nonprofit of the Year, Shoes That Fit delivered new athletic shoes to over 126,000 children across 50 states last year alone. Help ensure that no child misses’ school because they don't have shoes that fit by visiting our website http://www.shoesthatfit.org.
Lisa Kaufman
