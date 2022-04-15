Portable Dynamometers Gain Popularity In The Automotive Chassis Dynamometer Market As An Economic Alternative

Automotive Chassis Dynamometer Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Automotive Chassis Dynamometer Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile and portable chassis dynamometers are a key trend shaping the automotive chassis dynamometer market outlook. Portable dynamometers allow users to perform environmental testing under real-world conditions and serve as an economical alternative to their sophisticated, in-house, testing facilities.

For instance, US based dyno testing solutions company, Dyne Systems launched a new portable, AC chassis dynamometer, designed for testing over-the-highway trucks. The mobile system offers both power-absorbing and motoring integrated into the trailer. The portable chassis dyno allows users to start testing in less than 60 minutes, and also offers the ability to set up and test at altitudes of 10,000ft.

The increasing manufacturing of automobiles is expected to drive the automotive chassis dynamometer market in the forecast period. Automotive chassis dynamometers are used in vehicles to measure torque and is also used to analyze various suspension problems, environmental performance, emission performance and overall vehicle performance. According to the automotive chassis dynamometer industry growth analysis, the increasing automobiles manufacturing is expected to generate high demand for this test equipment. For instance, manufacturing of cars in India grew to 30.82 lakh units in 2021, compared to 24.33 lakh units in 2020. Hence, the increasing production of automobiles is expected to drive the market.

Read more on the Global Automotive Chassis Dynamometer Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-chassis-dynamometer-global-market-report

The global automotive chassis dynamometer market size is expected to grow from $0.18 billion in 2021 to $0.19 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.76%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global automotive chassis dynamometer market share is expected to reach $0.22 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 2.76%.

Major players covered in the global automotive chassis dynamometer industry are Mustang Dynamometer, ONO SOKKI Co., Ltd., Sierra Instruments, Inc., Rototest Ab, Saj Test Plant Pvt. Ltd., Kratzer Automation AG, Horiba Ltd., Meidensha Corporation, Taylor Dynamometer, Power Test, Inc., Dynapack, Elektrodyne, V-tech Dynamometers and Shin Nippon Tokki Co.,Ltd.

TBRC’s global automotive chassis dynamometer market report is segmented by product type into single roller, multi roller, by drive type into all-wheel drive dyno, two-wheel drive dyno, by application into light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle, passenger vehicle, racing vehicle.

Automotive Chassis Dynamometer Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Single Roller, Multi Roller), By Drive Type (All Wheel Drive Dyno, Two Wheel Drive Dyno), By Application (Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Vehicle, Racing Vehicle) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a automotive chassis dynamometer market overview, automotive chassis dynamometer market forecast, automotive chassis dynamometer market size and growth for the whole market, automotive chassis dynamometer market segments, geographies, automotive chassis dynamometer market trends, automotive chassis dynamometer market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Automotive Chassis Dynamometer Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5719&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Automotive Lightweight Materials Global Market Report 2022 – By Material Type (Metals, Composites, Plastics, Elastomer), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle), By Application (Body In White, Chassis And Suspension, Powertrain, Closures, Interiors) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-lightweight-material-global-market-report

Automotive Repair And Maintenance Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Automotive Mechanical And Electrical Repair And Maintenance, Automotive Body, Paint, Interior, And Glass Repair, Other Automotive Repair And Maintenance), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Bike & Scooter), By Service Providers (Automotive Dealership, Franchise General Repair, Specialty Shop, Locally Owned Repair Shops/Body Shop) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-repair-and-maintenance-global-market-report

Automotive V2X Global Market Report 2022 – By Technology (Emergency Vehicle Notification, Automated Driver Assistance, Passenger Information System, Line of Sight), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), By Connectivity (DSRC, Cellular), By Communication (Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-To-Infrastructure (V2I), Vehicle-To-Pedestrian (V2P), Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G), Vehicle-To-Cloud (V2C), Vehicle-To Device (V2D)) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-v2x-global-market-report

Know More About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC