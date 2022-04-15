Fc Fusion Protein Market Poised to Reach $65.73 Billion by 2030; The Brainy Insights

Growing therapeutic applications of the Fc fusion protein are fueling the market's growth during 2022 to 2030.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brainy Insights Launched a Study titled Fc Fusion Protein Market by Type (Biosimilar Drugs, Brands Drugs), Therapeutic Area (Eye Diseases, Hemophilia, Autoimmune Disease, Diabetes), Application, End-User, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2030

The global Fc fusion protein market is expected to grow from USD 25.01 billion in 2020 to USD 65.73 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.44% during the forecast period 2021-2030. The tremendous growth in Fc fusion protein biosimilars across the globe is driving the growth of the market.

The branded drug segment accounted for the highest market share in the global Fc fusion protein and held 70.41% in 2020

The type segment is divided into biosimilar drugs and brands drugs. The branded drug segment accounted for the highest market share in the global Fc fusion protein and held 70.41% in 2020. Rising approval of the Fc fusion protein drugs is propelling the growth of the market. The increasing development of branded drugs for various diseases is fuelling the market's growth.

The diabetes segment held the largest market share of about 38.5% in the year 2020

The therapeutic area segment includes autoimmune disease, hemophilia, eye diseases, diabetes, and others. The diabetes segment held the largest market share of about 38.5% in the year 2020. Changing lifestyles, aging populations, rising obesity are factors resulting in the prevalence of diabetes. Therefore, increasing demand for the Fc fusion protein as a drug for diabetes is augmenting the market's growth.

The in vivo segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.09% over the forecast period

The application segment is divided into in vitro and in vivo. The in vivo segment is classified into bio-therapeutic drugs, while the in vitro segment is divided into immunohistochemistry, flow cytometry, binding assays, and microarray technologies. The in vivo segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.09% over the forecast period. Increasing demand for the Fc fusion protein to improve the solubility and stability of the binding partners in vivo research is boosting the growth of the in vivo segment.

The hospital segment dominated the market and held a market share of 62.04% in the year 2020.

The end-user segment is divided into hospitals and ophthalmic or oculoplastic clinics. The hospital segment dominated the market and held a market share of 62.04% in the year 2020. The Fc fusion protein is highly being used to treat multiple diseases in hospitals across the globe.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The regions analyzed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and Africa. The Asia Pacific regional market is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing investment in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry in the countries such as India and China. The North America region dominated the global Fc fusion protein market and accounted for the major market share of 42.5% in the year 2020. The presence of a large number of companies in the global Fc fusion protein market in the countries such as the U.S. and Canada is propelling the market's growth in the North American region.

Competitive Analysis:

Major players in the global Fc fusion protein market are Astellas Pharma US, Regeneron, Genzyme, Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Viventia, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, 3SBio Inc., and Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. among others.

