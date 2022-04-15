Gene Expression Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2028

Reports And Data

Market Trends – Increasing focus on gene expression assays for detection of COVID-19 variants

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global gene expression market size is expected to reach USD 13.36 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing application of gene expression profiling to detect variants of COVID-19, rapid advancements in genomics and proteomics research, and growing investments to accelerate development of robust gene expression databases are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing focus on development of personalized medicines and growing need to streamline the workflow of genetic analysis are some other key factors expected to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Gene expression is an important process through which gene sequences are transcribed into functional products such as proteins or functional RNAs. The process of gene expression occurs in every organism and is regulated and modulated at several levels. Gene expression and regulation are the foundation of cell development and differentiation that enables cells to adapt to different conditions. Genome-wide analysis of gene expression helps in detection and quantification of transcript levels for every known gene in genome and this whole genome expression analysis is extremely beneficial in identification of cell and tissue phenotypes and in the discovery of novel genes and pathways that are involved in the pathogenesis of disease. For instance, genome-wide analysis of gene expression can be very useful in distinguishing between acute myoblastic leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia which are relatively complex to distinguish using conventional approaches. Increasing application of gene expression profiling in cancer research & development of targeted gene therapies are expected to further boost revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Gene expression profiling is becoming a more widely employed technology in the clinical hematology laboratory and is extensively used to test cell of origin to differentiate between different B-cell lymphoma. Gene expression studies necessitate a number of tools that facilitate efficient tool and data integration and this is leading to development of advanced analytical tools and is expected to further drive revenue growth of the market going ahead. However, high costs of gene expression analysis and shortage of skilled professionals are some key factors that could hamper market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

Services segment is expected to register significantly fast revenue growth rate over the forecast period attributed to growing demand for high-end gene expression profiling and bioinformatics services, in dose-limited toxicity studies, and availability of wide range of RNA-seq profiling services.

High-Plex capacity segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period owing to rising availability of high-throughput and fast multiplex gene analysis for multiplexes expression quantitation, increasing benefits of high-plex gene expression in drug research and biomarkers discovery, and introduction of efficient and affordable multiple solutions.

Clinical diagnostic segment is expected to account for a considerably large revenue share over the forecast period attributable increasing application of gene expression analysis and profiling for early and precise diagnosis of genetic disorders, to understand the disease pathogenesis, and in tracking the progression of disease and its response to therapeutic approaches.

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market between 2021 and 2028 attributable to increasing availability of more advanced research facilities, rising prevalence of genetic disorders, growing focus on development of personalized medicines, and increasing investments to accelerate genomics and proteomics research.

Major companies profiled in the global market report include Agilent Technologies, QIAGEN N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Oxford Gene Technology, GE Healthcare, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Becton, Dickinson, and Company.

Gene Expression Market Segmentation:

Product & Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Instrument

PCR

NGS

DNA Microarray

Others

Consumables

Reagents

DNA Chips

Services

Gene Expression Profiling Services

Sequencing Services

Other Services

Bioinformatics Solutions

Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Low- To Mid- Plex Gene Expression Analysis

High-Plex Gene Expression Analysis

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Clinical Diagnostics

Drug Discovery & Development

Biotechnology Research

Others

Global Gene Expression Market Report: Regional Segmentation

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Global Gene Expression Market: Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary Sources

1.4.2. Secondary Sources

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Global Pharma & Healthcare Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Pharma & Healthcare Market COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers’ analysis

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Price trend Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

