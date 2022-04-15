Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Demand & Trend Analysis Research Report by 2030

Rising incidence of immunodeficiency diseases and increase in geriatric population are key factors driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) market size is expected to reach USD 20.22 Billion in 2030 and register revenue CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Rising incidence of immunodeficiency diseases and steady increase in geriatric population are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

With rise in cases of primary and acquired immunodeficiency diseases and disorders such as hypogammaglobulinemia, immunodeficiency diseases, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP), Guillain-Barre syndrome, Kawasaki disease, healthcare ecosystem gets affected by rising demand to allocate resources in a more diversified manner to fulfil needs of changing healthcare dynamics. Healthcare infrastructure faces more burden with steadily growing pool of patients with immunoglobulin deficiency. With increase in awareness and adoption of IVIG therapies, demand for getting proper treatment rises which creates a strong demand for plasma market. Hence with changing healthcare dynamics, need for proper allocation of resources is of high importance for healthcare management. Proper allocation of resources boosts the entire supply chain and accounts for growth of IVIG market.

Immunoglobulin helps to treat these immunodeficiency diseases and disorders efficiently and effectively. This drags medical experts for novel immunoglobulin therapies, safe to administer with minimal side effects. In cases of primary immunodeficiency that affects antibody production, immunoglobulin replacement therapies are considered one of the most successful. According to the American College of Rheumatology, intravenous immunoglobulin provides significant-good results and is used for treatments such as Kawasaki disease, a rheumatologic disease in children. IVIG is also used for treating patients with inflammatory muscle diseases, including dermatomyositis, polymyositis, and juvenile dermatomyositis. IVIG is considered first line of treatment for adult Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) and is more effective than other conventional therapies. In systematic lupus erythematosus, IVIG is also used as a therapy to boost abnormally low platelet count, or red blood cells count. Thus, with increase in immunodeficiency diseases, neurological and bleeding disorders, high efficacy of IVIG has a significant positive impact on market growth.

However, high cost of IVIG therapies is the primary factor that is expected to hamper market revenue growth. In addition, stringent regulatory policies by various governments will restrain market revenue growth.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

Hypogammaglobulinemia segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to global market. Hypogammaglobulinemia is the most prevalent primary immunodeficiency and encompasses a majority of immune-compromised patients caused by low antibody levels. Standard treatment for hypogammaglobulinemia is IgG replacement to minimize potentially fatal infection and reduce complications, thus improving patients' survival and quality of life.

Liquid segment is expected to account for larger market share over the forecast period. Liquid form is more convenient to patients owing to relatively shorter time of infusion process. In addition, ease of preparation and administration for health workers and patients makes it most acceptable which augment growth for this segment.

North America will account for the largest market share in IVIG market over the forecast period due to increasing number of patients with immunology disorders and rising geriatric population

Companies in global market report include Hualan Biological Engineering Inc., Omrix Biopharmaceuticals Ltd, Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd, CSL Behring LLC, ADMA Biologics, Inc., Baxalta Inc., Biotest AG, Kedrion Biopharma, Inc., China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc., Octapharma AG, Grifols S.A., Pfizer Inc., and LFB Biomedicaments SA.

In August 2021, ADMA Biologics, Inc. received Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Maryville's ADMA Biocenters plasma collection facility. Introduction of new plasma collection facility helps to secure raw material plasma supply and helps the company to ensure itself from border market plasma collection and pricing fluctuations.

Intravenous Immunoglobin (IVIG) Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; (2019-2030)

Immunoglobulin G (IgG)

Immunoglobulin A (IgA)

Immunoglobulin M (IgM)

Immunoglobulin E (IgE)

Immunoglobulin D (IgD)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hypogammaglobulinemia

Immunodeficiency Diseases

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)

Congenital AIDS

Myasthenia Gravis

Multifocal Motor Neuropathy

Guillain-Barre syndrome

Kawasaki Diseases

Others

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Liquid

Lyophilized

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare

Others

Global Intravenous Immunoglobin (IVIG) Market Report: Regional Segmentation

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

