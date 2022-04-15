Battery Management System Market Size | Growth Trends Report, 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Battery Management System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 18.9% during 2022-2027, The battery management system (BMS) represents an electronic regulator that monitors the usage and performance of the battery. It ensures that the battery does not operate above maximum voltage and analyzes operational data from individual cells in the battery pack. A battery management system is widely utilized for protecting the battery pack from getting over-charged or discharged, calculating the amount of energy remaining in the battery, continuously checking for shorts or breakdowns in wire insulation, etc. As a result, it finds several applications across various industries, such as automotive, telecommunications, healthcare, consumer electronics, etc.

Global Battery Management System Market Trends:

The escalating demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) across the globe due to increasing environmental consciousness is primarily driving the battery management system market. Besides this, the rising adoption of battery-operated vehicles in the public transport fleet is also augmenting the growth of the market. EVs, HEVs, and electric bikes use BMS to manage lithium-ion batteries for higher energy densities and longer operational life than traditional batteries. Additionally, the elevating demand for efficient BMS solutions for power flow measurement, controlled power production and distribution, monitoring information on electricity usage, etc., is further catalyzing the product demand. Moreover, the rising utilization of rechargeable batteries in consumer electronics and the development of innovative cloud-based battery management systems are expected to fuel the market growth over the forecasted period.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape:

Eberspaecher Vecture

Elithion Inc.

Johnson Matthey

Leclanche

Lithium Balance

Navitas Systems LLC (East Penn Manufacturing Company)

Nuvation Engineering

NXP Semiconductor N.V.

Storage Battery Systems LLC

Valence Technology Inc.

Lithium Werks B.V.

Breakup by Battery Type:

Lithium-Ion Based

Lead-Acid Based

Nickel Based

Others

Breakup by Type:

Motive Battery

Stationary Battery

Breakup by Topology:

Centralized

Distributed

Modular

Breakup by Application:

Automotive

Electric Vehicles

E-Bikes

Golf Carts

Military and Defense

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunications

Renewable Energy Systems

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

