Nitrile Gloves Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2030

Market Trend – Increasing demand for nitrile gloves in industrial applications in oil & gas, chemical, metal & machinery, and automotive industries

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global nitrile gloves market size is expected to reach USD 15.24 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 13.1% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Rising use of nitrile gloves by healthcare professionals, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing requirements for surgical intervention for treating several health conditions are expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Increasing preference for nitrile gloves in industrial applications in oil & gas, chemical, metal & machinery, and automotive industries, to maintain safety of employees in the workplace, is expected to boost growth of the global nitrile gloves market during the forecast period. Nitrile gloves outperform other disposable gloves in terms of chemical resistance, as nitrile rubber is more resistant to chemicals, acids, and oils than natural rubber. Nitrile gloves are also powder-free, which eliminates the risk of allergens.

Nitrile gloves are commonly used in laboratories to handle chemicals and also while performing surgeries. In addition, there is increasing preference for nitrile gloves over latex gloves among healthcare professionals, due to rising incidence of latex allergy. However, nitrile gloves are made from synthetic nitrile rubber, and certain chemicals are added during nitrile gloves manufacturing, which may cause allergy in some individuals. Some people have reported skin irritation while wearing nitrile gloves, and this could limit their adoption and thus, hamper revenue growth of the market to some extent.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

Medical grade segment accounted for a large revenue share in 2021. Increasing use of medical-grade nitrile gloves in hospitals and healthcare facilities due to rising prevalence of infectious diseases is boosting growth of the segment.

Disposable segment revenue is expected to grow at a significantly high CAGR during the forecast period. The outbreak of COVID-19 and subsequent imposition of stringent government rules for worker safety are expected to boost adoption of nitrile gloves and drive growth of this segment.

North America nitrile gloves market is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Rising healthcare costs, increasing elderly population, and growing awareness about healthcare-acquired illnesses are expected to drive North America nitrile gloves market revenue growth.

Companies profiled in the global market report include Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Ansell Limited, Dynarex Corporation, United Glove Inc., Kossan Rubber Industries Berhad, Rubberex Corporation (M) Berhad, Top Glove Corporation Berhad, Unigloves (U.K.) Limited, YTY Group, and Riverstone Resources Sdn Bhd.

In June 2021, Rubberex Corp (M) Bhd proposed a private placement of up to 83.2 million shares, or 10% of its share capital, to raise USD 18.7 million. The company said that proceeds to be raised, based on an indicative issue price of 94.5 sen per placement share, would be used to acquire 28 double-former nitrile disposable glove production lines as part of its expansion in Perak, while another USD 2.1 million will be used for working capital.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Nitrile Gloves Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Powder-Free Nitrile Gloves

Powder Coated Nitrile Gloves

Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Disposable

Durable

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Medical Grade

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Texture Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Smooth

Micro roughened

Aggressively Textured

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Health Care

Food & Beverage

Automotive

Construction

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Metal & Machinery

Cleanrooms

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

