Snack Pellet Equipment Market Growth Boost With CAGR of 5.80% By 2026

Snack Pellet Equipment Market

Snack pellets are convenient foods that are made from a wide range of different ingredients generally including potatoes and cereals.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Snack Pellet Equipment Market was valued at USD 957.5 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1505.8 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.8 %. Expansion, flavoring, bagging, packaging are the four crucial stages in the snack pellet manufacturing. Cooker extruder, former extruder, rotary former, laminating rollers, shaking pre-drier, dryer, and cooler are some of the equipment used in snack pellet manufacturing. Manufacturers of snack pellets provide different pellets to customers using extruders. Extruders are available in two forms, namely, single screw extruders and twin-screw extruders. Single screw extruder production cost is relatively higher than the twin-screw. Demand for twin-screw is high and is continuing to increase during the forecast period; pertaining to its greater flexibility and ability to process a wide range of raw materials. Square grille, star, round grille, and rectangles with color strips of bacon imitation are some of the variations in shapes made available by the market players.

Focus on higher productivity and increased palatability by the manufacturers is a driving factor to the market. Rising demand for healthier snack food is propelling the snack pellet equipment market. Also, government initiatives to endorse snack pellets manufacturing is an opportunity for manufacturers to tap the immature markets.

The high initial cost associated with the snack pellet equipment and its installment is a major market restraint.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Dry dust applicators, spray applicators, and slurry applicators are the types of equipment used for dry flavor application. Scarf plate dispensers and electrostatic systems are also used for the purpose.

• The multigrain product type segment is expected to witness the highest growth at a CAGR of 6.3 % during the forecast period

• Raw materials used in food pelleting manufacturing receive and clearing, crushing system, mixing system, pelleting system, cooling system, screening system, and packaging system

• Hot air expansion method is gaining widespread acceptance due to avoidance of oil in cooking and reduction in the formation of acrylamide which is a common cause of heart disease

• Palletized snacks are produced when the raw material is extruded into a recognizable shape, this can be done using a process known as direct expansion or alternatively using a process known as indirect expansion. The direct expanded pellets are produced in a one step extruder and are ready for consumption following the extrusion process.

• 3D pellet snacks processing machines are generally used for double layer composite food by single extrusion process. The raw materials used are potato, potato starch, powder, corn starch, corn flour, etc. The raw material is squeezed through an extrusion and molded into desired shapes by the molder.

• Fryer equipment is available in different forms for specific applications. Some of the frying equipment are batch fryers, continuous fryers, multi-zone fryers, multi-stage fryers, vacuum fryers, etc.

• In Heat Exchangers a coil type- seamless stainless steel tubes fitted in ms shell and the oil is heated by hot air not direct flame in coils which has an inlet system from one end and heated oil will be coming out from other end and will go to the fryer.

• Key market players are introducing innovative solutions to achieve higher productivity and better efficiency. For instance, Wintech Taparia developed a star wheel frying system with PPM Sweden, which is a direct electrically heated fryer. It exhibits features like low oil pick-up, less space requirement, and precise process control. It is equipped with a frying line with infeed hopper and a de-oiling belt along with temperature control

• The global Snack Pellet Equipment market is highly fragmented with major players like Clextral (France), GEA Group (Germany), Buhler AG (Switzerland), N.P. & Company, Inc. (Japan), Kiremko B.V. (Netherlands), JAS Enterprises (India), Grace Food Processing & Packaging Machinery (India) among others, that collectively constitute a competitive market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Snack Pellet Equipment market on the basis of equipment type, product type, form and region:

Equipment (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

• Extrusion/Cooking

o Single-Screw Extruder

o Twin-Screw Extruder

• Mixing/Forming

• Cutting

• Drying

• Frying

• Seasoning

• Others

Product (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

• Potato-Based

• Corn-Based

• Rice-Based

• Tapioca-Based

• Multigrain-Based

• Others

o Cereals

o Legumes

Form (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

• 2D

• Tridimensional

• Die-Faced

• Laminated

• Gelatinized

Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South and Central America

• Middle East and Africa

