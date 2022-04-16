THE FIRST LADY to Feature Multiple Emmy-Nominated Actress Regina Taylor as Marian Robinson Michelle Obama's Mother

Regina Taylor, two-time NAACP Image Award winning actress, playwright and activist, will play the role of Marian Shields Robinson, Michelle Obama’s mother in the SHOWTIME anthology series THE FIRST LADY which premieres on Sunday, April 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME.

In yet another tribute to the actress, the Dallas Independent School District is rebuilding L. G. Pinkston High School, where Taylor was a student, and naming the new Fine Arts Department for Regina Taylor.