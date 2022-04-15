ALM Automotive Group Continues Expansion in the US with 10th Store in Athens

The expansion is a result of the company’s tremendous and rapid growth across the country.

ATHENS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- ALM Automotive Group is pleased to announce it is continuing its rapid expansion in the United States with the opening of its 10th store in Athens, Georgia.ALM Automotive Group, also known as ALM Cars, is an independent used car dealership that boasts its fifteenth year of success in Georgia, Missouri, and South Carolina.“Welcome to our newest location - ALM Athens !” says Chief Marketing Officer, Daniel Salazar. “We are excited and proud to service this new market in Athens, GA and the surrounding areas and look forward to becoming the most trusted name for customers searching for their dream used car.”At ALM Athens, the dealership aims to provide consumers with a vast selection of high-quality pre-owned vehicles to meet the varying needs of all families and individuals. Offering superior customer service designed to ensure 100% satisfaction, online car buying options, an unprecedented 5-day exchange policy, and convenient nationwide shipping, ALM Athens is already on track to be the most successful independent used car dealership in the state.“Visit us today to see our wide selection of high quality, low mileage pre-owned vehicles,” Salazar states. “We are conveniently located at 4145 Atlanta Highway, Bogart, GA 30622, and we look forward to meeting you soon.”For more information, visit the website at www.almcars.com About the CompanyFounded in 2006, ALM Automotive Group is an independent used car dealership located in Atlanta, Georgia. Having started as just one dealership, the company quickly expanded and now has nine locations in Georgia, St. Louis, and South Carolina. Specializing in great deals on quality pre-owned vehicles, ALM offers over 4,500 vehicles in their inventory, nationwide shipping, and a 5-day exchange policy.