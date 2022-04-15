ALM Kia South Identifies 2022 Kia Carnival MPV as Best Family Car of the Year

The dealership praises the vehicle for its incredible interior capacity, enhanced safety features, and sleek design.

UNION CITY, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- ALM Kia South is pleased to announce it has voted the 2022 Kia Carnival MPV as the Best Family Car of the Year.ALM Kia South is a one-stop automotive dealership covering all of its customers’ vehicle shopping and ownership needs. With all types of new and pre-owned Kia vehicles available, the dealership also stocks other popular makes and models, with hundreds of used vehicles available at any given time. Today, however, ALM Kia South is singing its praises for the 2022 Kia Carnival MPV as being the most efficient, safe, and luxurious vehicle on the market for families.“Never before have we seen such a diverse, multi-purpose vehicle from Kia,” says Daniel Salazar, Vice President of Marketing at ALM Kia South. “What makes the 2022 Kia Carnival MPV so special is the fact that it boasts a spacious SUV-like interior, without sacrificing safety – which is abundant in both standard features and innovative technological improvements.”According to ALM Kia South, the 2022 Kia Carnival MPV can seat a whopping eight passengers in three, easy-to-access rows. There’s also tons of storage for fitting large items such as strollers, camping supplies, and even pet carriers. Combined with safe exist assist, rear occupant alert, blind-spot monitor, and lane-keep assist, this makes the Carnival MPV a front-runner in the family vehicle lineup.“With lots of extra features that can be added, such as the LX Seat Package, there’s simply no other vehicle that comes close to the 2022 Kia Carnival MPV,” Salazar states. “Come and check out our inventory and find the right one for you and your family – today.”For more information, visit the website at www.almkiasouth.com About the CompanyCertified Kia dealership, ALM Kia South, serves drivers throughout Union City, Atlanta, and the surrounding areas. The dealership stocks a wide selection of new Kia models for sale, as well as a carefully inspected lineup of pre-owned vehicles. With a well-connected finance center run by a qualified team of finance experts on hand, the dealership is equipped to help customers get the right loan or lease in a quick, easy, and transparent manner.ALM Kia South also offers a professional team of Kia technicians with the skills and equipment to handle all manners of maintenance and repairs, as well as a full stock of authentic parts.