Hyundai Tucson Ranked a Top Safety Pick+ for 2022 by ALM Hyundai of Florence

ALM Hyundai of Florence is informing readers of the reasoning for this critical choice.

FLORENCE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- ALM Hyundai of Florence is pleased to announce it has chosen the Hyundai Tucson as its Top Safety Pick+ for 2022.ALM Hyundai of Florence is renowned in the South Carolina area for its great selection of pre-owned, and brand-new Hyundai vehicles, ranging from efficient cars, to hybrids, electric vehicles and SUVs. While all vehicles manufactured by Hyundai are renowned for their safety and reliability, ALM Hyundai of Florence is providing readers with a rational for this recent and critical selection.“In order for us to recognize a vehicle as being a Top Safety Pick+, it has to meet a wide breadth of criteria,” says, Daniel Salazar, Vice President of Marketing at ALM Hyundai of Florence. “For example, vehicles must have great ratings in all six IIHS crashworthiness evaluations, such as driver-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, roof strength, and testing on head restraints. Not only that, but these vehicles must offer a front crash prevention system with superior ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations. Additionally, good headlights must be standard across trim levels.”According to ALM Hyundai of Florence, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson meets all of these criteria - and then some. With two different headlight systems, LED projectors that provide a good rating for the Limited trim, and two different front crash prevention systems, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson has definitely earned this coveted spot.“We invite anyone looking for a safe, reliable, and stylish vehicle to come in and check out our stock of 2022 Hyundai Tucsons,” Salazar states. “There are plenty to choose from!”For more information, visit the website at www.almhyundai.com About the CompanyOffering a comprehensive collection of new and pre-owned Hyundai vehicles, ALM Hyundai Florence has an easy-to-use auto financing process to help customers secure a lease or a loan that suits their budget, and is happy to handle trade-ins. With a helpful service center and parts department, the dealership is also fully equipped to handle regular, routine maintenance as well as major repairs. Priding itself on its stellar reputation, ALM Hyundai Florence is committed to providing a top-notch customer experience.