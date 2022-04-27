National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) growth is across the board with over 2,000 Certified SD/VOBs

Nations leading veteran business certification organization Keith King, Founder & CEO, National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) Certified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Business Corporations that spend $1 Billion or more per year with diverse suppliers NVBDC is the original Veteran certification program with access and opportunity to America's Corporations.

Over 135 corporate members report having an annual spend of $2 Billion + with NVBDC Certified SD/VOBs and the proof is in our accomplishments.

2022 marks several NVBDC milestones. Growth is across the board with over 2,000 Certified SD/VOBs, and 135+ corporate members reporting an annual spend of $2 Billion+ with NVBDC Certified SD/VOBs.” — Keith King, Founder & CEO, NVBDC