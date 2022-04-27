National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) growth is across the board with over 2,000 Certified SD/VOBs
Over 135 corporate members report having an annual spend of $2 Billion + with NVBDC Certified SD/VOBs and the proof is in our accomplishments.
2022 marks several NVBDC milestones. Growth is across the board with over 2,000 Certified SD/VOBs, and 135+ corporate members reporting an annual spend of $2 Billion+ with NVBDC Certified SD/VOBs.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) established the growing need to identify and certify both Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs) for the commercial marketplace. As the original Veteran certification organization, our initiatives focused on being the leading third-party certification organization for Veteran businesses providing the most authenticated documentation of ownership and operational control. NVBDC has created a chain of custody directly from the government that no other organization does. Today, NVBDC is the original leading authority for third-party veteran certification with access and opportunities through corporate supplier diversity professionals in our industry.
We know the financial hurdles most veteran businesses suffer from lack of capital access. NVBDC embraced our veterans' challenges by initiating the first Veteran certification program and including additional professional programs and services. Our process completely expedites the availability to help the veteran business community become a part of an $80 billion corporate marketplace. The Billion Dollar Roundtable (BDR) reinforced our position by accepting NVBDC as the only Veteran certification organization to meet its audit standards and match its mission to drive supplier diversity excellence. The proof is in our accomplishments.
"2022 marks several milestones for NVBDC. Our growth has been across the board with over 2,000 Certified SD/VOBs since our inception, with over 135 corporate members reporting having an annual spend of $2 Billion + with NVBDC Certified SD/VOBs," said Keith King, Founder and CEO, NVBDC.
Pivoting to virtual events has opened the doors to a 50% increase in attendance from SD/VOBs and Corporate Members. We look forward to breaking more records this year with our largest attendance at our upcoming conferences. Kicking off the season with NVBDC Federal Reserve Connect on August 9 will be in a virtual platform. On November 2-3, NVBDC Connect: National Veteran Business Matchmaking Conference and Vets Night Out, we will host our largest gathering of certified veteran business owners to be announced soon if it’s in a live or virtual platform; make sure to subscribe to our email list to find out more information.
Our internal programs have also been highly involved with the Veteran community to expand our outreach and share the value of NVBDC Certification. Led by Lieutenant Colonel (ret) Kathy Poynton, Director and NVBDC Board Member, is our first highlighted program, NVBDC's Military and Veteran Organization Task Force. The NVBDC MVO Task Force has increased its members by 200 %, with 37 members and 2 honorary members, with a total outreach to the veteran business community in the hundreds of thousands. Our second highlighted program, led by Sid E. Taylor, Program Manager and NVBDC Board of Directors, is the JROTC Scholarship and 50 State Managers Program. This program invests in the future of our youngest military members and our country’s future leaders. The program has raised close to $100,000, providing scholarships to JROTC members; 13 scholarships have been awarded, including a laptop computer gift. The 50 State Managers Program has increased NVBDC's bandwidth in 27 states across America to engage corporate partners, business colleagues, and the veteran community. NVBDC Services Committee, our third highlighted program, led by John E. Taylor, Committee Chairman and NVBDC Board of Directors, has expanded our education through webinars and veteran community group discussions to help navigate the supplier diversity process to the veteran business community.
We have expanded our on-air presence by partnering with Veteran Radio to spotlight NVBDC officers, NVBDC Corporate Members, and NVBDC Certified Veteran business owners to tell their stories. The interviews focus on NVBDC Certified SD/VOB success stories, the value of NVBDC Certification, support from corporate America, plus all the backstories explaining NVBDC initiatives for the veteran community. We have featured Jeff King, Certification Manager, NVBDC, Bill Nelson, NVBDC Advisory Board & Former HBO CEO, and Cauldon Quinn, Founder & CEO of Bancroft Capital, an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB, and many more.
NVBDC's teams diligently work together to expand our programs and services, embrace the veteran business community, to provide a hub of opportunities providing strength, sustainability, and success. It is evident that our programs enhance our outreach but don't take our word for it. DotCom Magazine and Silicon Review have both promoted NVBDC TO PUSH us to the business front line. DotComm awarded NVBDC 2022 Impact Company of the Year. This award celebrates an essential segment of the economy – America's privately-owned companies whose Founders, CEOs, and fantastic team members are impacting the economy. Keith King, Founder, and CEO of NVBDC was named in the Silicon Review as one of the 30 Best Leaders to Watch in 2022. By leading his officers, board members, and staff, Keith creates a collaborative environment with the primary initiative to embed a dedication to helping our veterans. This recognition from Silicon Review signifies the entire organization because of Keith's commitment and passion for the organization.
NVBDC IS doing "this" for our veterans. We shared a behind-the-scenes look at one of our standard practices with our NVBDC Certified Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses. We Have been providing our Corporate Members with specific lists of our certified veteran suppliers searched by specific criteria in our database, VOCS, for Direct Corporate Requests. Then we realized we were not alerting these great opportunities to our selected veteran companies. We changed the process to immediately notify our matched veteran companies so they could prepare if their "ticket" got called for an opportunity.
Do the math, the possibility of being asked to submit a bid is extremely high because we are providing veteran suppliers directly to our Corporate Members. We recently had a request from a Corporate Member that resulted in over 200 Certified SD/VOBs with an opportunity that can lead to a bid. We now consider this part of our daily routine. We provide every option, chance, and advantage to our Certified SD/VOBs, to become a part of the $80 billion spend in the corporate marketplace. We thought the entire Veteran community should know about this standard practice NVBDC offers to our Certified SD/VOBs only. Look at the numbers for any Veteran business curious about the value this adds to our Certified SD/VOBs. We have sent over 1,700 emails to NVBDC Certified SD/VOBs with a notification that they are included on specific lists from over 100 direct corporate requests, and it's only April! Your percentage of getting a chance at the bid increases because you are Certified with NVBDC. Make sure you get certified, and we can then notify you of any inclusions in these direct request opportunities thanks to the support of our corporate members.
NVBDC started certifying a "short" 8 years ago. We are growing stronger every day with a larger community of corporate support and an overwhelming number of testimonials submitted from our Certified SD/VOBs with their success stories. All of this is proof that our certification works. Our shared accomplishments with our corporate members and outstanding veteran businesses have helped to lift the entire veteran business community.
We are not done yet; we are working very hard to assist the SBA and the full spectrum of the Federal Government to establish a certification program for all service-disabled veterans.
NVBDC’s Mission Statement: NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and operational control.
Keith King, Founder & CEO
National Veteran Business Development Council
+1 313-446-6885
