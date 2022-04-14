Submit Release
Public Forum About Chronic Wasting Disease Scheduled for May 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (April 14, 2022) – Wildlife officials with N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission announced today that the agency will host a community question-and-answer forum about Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) and North Carolina's response on May 2 in Yadkin County. The public forum is in response to the state’s first identified and confirmed positive case of CWD in a hunter-harvested white-tailed deer in Yadkin County and recent Emergency Powers enacted by the agency’s Executive Director Cameron Ingram.

What: KNOW CWD Public Forum

When: Monday, May 2, 7 - 9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Where: Yadkin County Agricultural and Educational Building, 2051 Agricultural Way, Yadkinville

How: Registration is not required. Please submit your questions for consideration by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, April 28. Questions will also be accepted at the forum.

CWD is a fatal, transmissible spongiform encephalopathy, caused by abnormal prions, that affects white-tailed deer and other cervids.  For more information about CWD, visit ncwildlife.org/CWD. Get to KNOW CWD through this 5-minute video released by the Wildlife Commission.

