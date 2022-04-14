Submit Release
Governor McKee Statement on Today's Jobs Report

RHODE ISLAND, April 14 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee released the following statement in response to today's jobs report, which showed the state's unemployment rate has fallen below the national unemployment rate for the first time since February 2021:

"Today's jobs report is good news and continues to show that Rhode Island has momentum coming out of the pandemic," said Governor McKee. "For the first time in over a year, the state's unemployment rate is below the national average, but more importantly, it is now below pre-pandemic levels. Since day one of my Administration, we have been laser-focused on getting shots in arms, keeping kids in school and supporting small businesses so they could weather the pandemic. That strategy is paying off, but we can't take our foot off the gas. That's why I've proposed a budget that bolsters our economic recovery, makes it easier to do business in Rhode Island and also invests in our state's future."

