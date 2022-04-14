Media Contacts:

Gov. Ricketts Hosts Tony Conner on “The Nebraska Way” Podcast

Listen to episode thirty-six of “The Nebraska Way” podcast by clicking here.

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts released the 36th episode of “The Nebraska Way,” featuring Sergeant Tony Conner, president of the Omaha Police Officers Association (Omaha POA). During the episode, Sergeant Conner discusses his upbringing, motivation for joining the Omaha Police Department, and experiences he has had on the job.

As president of Omaha POA, he represents more than 800 sworn rank-and-file members of the Omaha Police Department. Tony was elected president in 2018, after serving four years as vice president. He has been with the Omaha Police Department since 2000 and was promoted to Sergeant in 2019. Tony is married to Linda and has three children.

Listen to episode 36 by clicking here. Listen to previous episodes and follow "The Nebraska Way" podcast on SoundCloud, YouTube, iTunes store, and on the Apple podcast app.