Submit Release
News Search

There were 783 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,072 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Ricketts Hosts Tony Conner on “The Nebraska Way” Podcast

Media Contacts:  

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Alex Reuss, 402-471-1970

 

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Hosts Tony Conner on “The Nebraska Way” Podcast

 

Listen to episode thirty-six of “The Nebraska Way” podcast

 

Listen to episode thirty-six of “The Nebraska Way” podcast by clicking here. 

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts released the 36th episode of “The Nebraska Way,” featuring Sergeant Tony Conner, president of the Omaha Police Officers Association (Omaha POA).  During the episode, Sergeant Conner discusses his upbringing, motivation for joining the Omaha Police Department, and experiences he has had on the job.

 

As president of Omaha POA, he represents more than 800 sworn rank-and-file members of the Omaha Police Department.  Tony was elected president in 2018, after serving four years as vice president.  He has been with the Omaha Police Department since 2000 and was promoted to Sergeant in 2019.  Tony is married to Linda and has three children.

 

Listen to episode 36 by clicking here.  Listen to previous episodes and follow “The Nebraska Way” podcast on SoundCloud by clicking here or on YouTube by clicking here.  You can also find the podcast in the iTunes store and on the Apple podcast app.

You just read:

Gov. Ricketts Hosts Tony Conner on “The Nebraska Way” Podcast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.