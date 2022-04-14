DOH News Release: VIDEO: DOH Opens Hawaiʻi State Hospital New Patient Facility

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) has opened the Hawaiʻi State Hospital New Patient Facility. Approximately 30 patients moved to the New Patient Facility today. Patients and staff will continue to move to the new facility in a phased approach throughout April and May.

“This is a day that we’ve been looking forward to for more than 20 years,” said Ronald “Run” Heidelberg, Hawai‘i State Hospital administrator. “The New Patient Facility creates a therapeutic, healing environment in a forensic psychiatric facility. We will continue to prioritize staff and patient safety as the phased move-in continues.”

Patients were moved from the Guensburg Building, which is nearly 70 years old. DOH completed staff training and the Department of Accounting and General Services oversaw completion of warranty and corrective work to facilitate today’s move-in. Work and training will continue as additional units are opened.

The New Patient Facility incorporates clinical best practices in psychiatric care and creates a modern therapeutic environment. The new facility includes patient care units, therapy and treatment facilities, outdoor courtyards, admissions and transfer suites, building support functions, and office spaces.

Click here to download broadcast-quality video from today’s move-in

# # #

Media Contact:

Katie Arita-Chang

Communications Office

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (808) 286-4806